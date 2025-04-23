Abby Hanson Recognized as One of the Top 25 Women in Business by Prairie Business Magazine

Abby Hanson, a Technology Leader from Fargo, North Dakota

Abby Hanson, VP of Microsoft and AI at ABM Technology Group, honored as one of the Top 25 Women in Business by Prairie Business Magazine for leadership.

We have always taken pride in giving to our communities. Her work continues to drive our mission of providing cutting-edge solutions and making a positive impact in the industry and our community.” — Jeff Ellingson, President of Advanced Business Methods

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABM Technology Group is proud to announce that Abby Hanson, Vice President of Microsoft and AI, has been honored as one of the Top 25 Women in Business by Prairie Business Magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights Abby's exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to the technology industry.Abby Hanson has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, driving the adoption of Microsoft Modern Workplace, Azure, and Cloud technologies across various industries, including healthcare, education, and finance. Her focus on customer success and digital transformation has made her a key figure in helping enterprises achieve their goals.In addition to her professional achievements, Abby is deeply committed to giving back to her community. She serves as the board President of Dakota Stars Premier Athletics , a nonprofit organization she helped establish to empower youth both on the field and in the classroom. Abby has also volunteered in Africa, organizing efforts to install boreholes and solar panels in remote villages and working in local schools. Her extensive volunteer work includes roles with Junior Chamber International (Jaycees), Tech for Kids, Meals on Wheels, United Way, and North Dakota Women in Technology.Abby Hanson’s recognition as one of the Top 25 Women in Business underscores her dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. Her dedication to fostering innovation and supporting her community exemplifies the values that ABM Technology Group stands for.“We are incredibly proud of Abby’s achievements and her recognition by Prairie Business Magazine,” said Jeff Ellingson, President of ABM. “We have always taken pride in giving to our communities. Abby is a well-known technology leader with a true passion for community service. Her work continues to drive our mission of providing cutting-edge solutions and making a positive impact in the industry and our community.”Prairie Business Magazine’s Top 25 Women in Business list celebrates the accomplishments of women who have made significant contributions to their professions and communities. Abby Hanson’s inclusion in this list is a testament to her outstanding achievements and the positive influence she has on those around her.For more information about ABM Technology Group and Abby Hanson’s work, please visit abmnow.com or contact info@abmnow.comAbout ABM Technology GroupABM Technology Group is a leading provider of office technologies and AI solutions, dedicated to continuous education, adoption, and deployment of advanced technologies. With a focus on customer success and innovation, ABM Technology Group helps businesses navigate the complexities of technology adoption and achieve their goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.