Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,985 in the last 365 days.

MoodRx LLC Now Accepting Independence Blue Cross Insurance for Online Therapy Patients in Southeastern Pennsylvania

MoodRx Online Therapy in Pennsylvania

MoodRx Online Therapy in Pennsylvania

Plato the therapy dog

Plato the therapy dog

More insurance choices for Pennsylvania residents seeking online mental health therapy at https://moodrx.com

Adding Independence Blue Cross ensures more patients in Southeastern PA can access quality mental health care affordably”
— Sami Quazi, Executive Chairman MOODRX LLC
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoodRx LLC, a provider of online mental health therapy services, announced today that it is now accepting Independence Blue Cross (IBC) insurance for patients in Southeastern Pennsylvania, specifically in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties. This addition expands MoodRx’s existing network of accepted insurance providers in Pennsylvania, which includes Medicare, Aetna, Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Magellan, Quest Behavioral Health, and Ambetter.

The inclusion of Independence Blue Cross enables more patients in Southeastern Pennsylvania to utilize MoodRx's comprehensive online mental health services at very affordable no- or low-cost rates, removing financial barriers to accessing essential therapy.

Kruti Quazi, Founder and CEO of MoodRx LLC, stated, "Expanding our insurance partnerships is crucial in ensuring mental health care is accessible to those who need it most. Accepting Independence Blue Cross aligns with our commitment to support the well-being of our community."

MoodRx LLC, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, offers online mental health therapy services in 23 states. Insurance is only accepted in Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit https://moodrx.com.

Independence Blue Cross: https://ibx.com

Sami Quazi
MOODRX LLC
pr.slc@moodrx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MoodRx LLC Now Accepting Independence Blue Cross Insurance for Online Therapy Patients in Southeastern Pennsylvania

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more