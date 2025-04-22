MoodRx LLC Now Accepting Independence Blue Cross Insurance for Online Therapy Patients in Southeastern Pennsylvania

MoodRx Online Therapy in Pennsylvania Plato the therapy dog

More insurance choices for Pennsylvania residents seeking online mental health therapy at https://moodrx.com

Adding Independence Blue Cross ensures more patients in Southeastern PA can access quality mental health care affordably” — Sami Quazi, Executive Chairman MOODRX LLC

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoodRx LLC, a provider of online mental health therapy services, announced today that it is now accepting Independence Blue Cross (IBC) insurance for patients in Southeastern Pennsylvania, specifically in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties. This addition expands MoodRx’s existing network of accepted insurance providers in Pennsylvania, which includes Medicare, Aetna, Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Magellan, Quest Behavioral Health, and Ambetter.The inclusion of Independence Blue Cross enables more patients in Southeastern Pennsylvania to utilize MoodRx's comprehensive online mental health services at very affordable no- or low-cost rates, removing financial barriers to accessing essential therapy.Kruti Quazi, Founder and CEO of MoodRx LLC, stated, "Expanding our insurance partnerships is crucial in ensuring mental health care is accessible to those who need it most. Accepting Independence Blue Cross aligns with our commitment to support the well-being of our community."MoodRx LLC, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, offers online mental health therapy services in 23 states. Insurance is only accepted in Pennsylvania.For more information, visit https://moodrx.com Independence Blue Cross: https://ibx.com

