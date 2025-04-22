LEM To Showcase Latest Current Sensing Technologies for Next Generation of EVs at ACT Expo 2025

LEM - Leader in Electrical Measurement ACT Logo

Helping EV manufacturers boost performance, reliability, and safety while enabling a smarter and more efficient e-mobility infrastructure – Booth #5759

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEM (SIX: LEHN) – a global leader in electrical measurement solutions, will be exhibiting its latest innovations at ACT Expo 2025 (Booth #5759), North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. Taking place from April 28-30 at the Anaheim Convention Center, the show brings together industry leaders driving the shift toward clean energy and sustainable mobility. At this year’s event, LEM will spotlight four pioneering product categories that demonstrate its commitment to advancing vehicle electrification and precision energy management:HSU (Hybrid Sensing Units) for EV Battery Management Systems: LEM will showcase its soon-to-be-released hybrid sensing unit, a cutting-edge solution that revolutionizes EV battery management. By combining current and voltage measurement with diagnostic intelligence, this system helps extend battery life, improve safety, and optimize overall EV performance.DCBM for EV Charging: Engineered for the demands of modern DC fast charging, LEM’s DCBM (Direct Current Billing Meter) is the ideal solution for both retrofit and new installations ranging from 25 to 400 kW. It delivers secure communication, accurate billing, seamless cloud connectivity, and accelerates the certification process, all while ensuring full compliance with metrology regulations.IC sensors (Integrated Current) for enhanced power management: LEM’s latest ICs offer high-precision current sensing in a compact form factor for automotive and industrial markets. These ICs enhance design flexibility and support fast, efficient implementation in EV platforms and power electronics systems.CDT Products: Following November’s update in 2024, LEM’s CDT (Coreless Differential Transducer) products are gaining momentum for their ability to deliver precise, contactless current leakage measurement. They enable safer and more efficient high-voltage applications, especially in traction and fast-charging systems.“We’re proud to be at ACT Expo 2025 showcasing solutions that help our automotive engineers accelerate the shift toward cleaner, smarter, and more efficient transportation,” said Mathieu Beguin, LEM’s Regional Product and FAE Manager in the Americas “LEM’s innovation in electrical sensing is supporting OEMs and system integrators as they reimagine mobility.”Motor Control, Battery Management Systems, Residual Current Monitoring, LEM will showcase its portfolio for automotive and EV charging at ACT in Anaheim, from April 28 to 30, Booth 5759.

