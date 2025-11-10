New York State Department of Health Alerts Parents and Caregivers...

The New York State Department of Health is alerting parents and caregivers that ByHeart has voluntarily recalled specific lots of its powdered infant formula following a multistate outbreak of infant botulism. The recall was announced today by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

To date, 13 cases of infant botulism have been reported across 10 states. No confirmed cases have been identified in New York State, but the Department of Health is actively monitoring the situation and is issuing a Health Advisory Notice (HAN) to health care providers and hospitals statewide.

“Protecting infants and young children from preventable illness is our highest priority,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. “We urge parents and caregivers to immediately stop using any recalled formula and follow the FDA’s instructions for safe disposal or replacement. While no cases have been reported in New York State, the Department is closely coordinating with FDA, CDC and local health departments to ensure New York families remain safe and informed.”

The recalled formula was distributed nationwide by ByHeart, a company headquartered in New York City. While contamination of powdered infant formula is rare, Clostridium botulinum spores can cause a serious illness in infants under one year of age.

Infant botulism symptoms can include constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids, weak cry and muscle weakness. Parents and caregivers should seek medical care immediately if an infant shows signs of illness.

The Department is conducting enhanced surveillance for infant botulism and coordinating with clinical laboratories and the Wadsworth Center, New York’s public health laboratory, to support testing and case investigation.

Each year, 1–4 cases of infant botulism are reported in New York State (outside of New York City). The Department reminds health care providers that powdered infant formula, while generally safe, can occasionally contain C. botulinum spores.

Consumers can visit the FDA recall webpage for information on affected lots, product photos and instructions for disposal or replacement.

For additional information about infant botulism visit: About Botulism | Botulism | CDC.