State of Wyoming Proclamation Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the 'Shot Heard Round the World' WHEREAS, 250 years ago, on April 19, 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with clashes in Massachusetts at Lexington and Concord, where "the shot heard round the world" marked the first stand in the fight for independence and the birth of a nation founded on liberty and self-governance; and WHEREAS, the brave men and women who stood against tyranny, known as the Patriots, risked their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor in the pursuit of freedom, laying the foundation for the United States of America; and WHEREAS, it is fitting to reflect upon and celebrate the freedoms secured through their struggle, to educate future generations about the values of perseverance and unity, and to reaffirm our commitment to upholding these ideals; and WHEREAS, the citizens of Wyoming cherish the freedoms and rights established by our nation's founders, and Patriots' Day serves as an opportunity to express gratitude for the blessings of liberty; WHEREAS, the Wyoming National Guard, serving as both the Sword and Shield of our State and Nation, embodies the spirit of those early American Patriots, maintaining readiness to defend our freedoms and actively participating in community and state functions, thereby fostering a continuous link to our foundational values of liberty and service; WHEREAS, the motto "Ride for the Brand" encapsulates the loyalty, dedication, and sense of duty that our Wyoming military personnel bring to their service, committing to the defense and well-being of our community and country; and WHEREAS, our Airmen and Soldiers, deployed around the world, continue to uphold these principles, ensuring our state and nation remain a beacon of freedom and security in the global community; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mark Gordon, Governor of the State of Wyoming, do hereby proclaim April 19, 2025, as Patriots' Day in Wyoming and encourage all residents to join in honoring the legacy of the American Patriots and our own Wyoming military forces, both at home and abroad, who valiantly fight for our independence and freedoms. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the State of Wyoming to be affixed this nineteenth of April 2025. Mark Gordon Governor of Wyoming