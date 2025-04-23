Submit Release
AIT’s Coral Industries Division Launches One of the Fastest-Tacking Waterborne Contact Adhesives on the Market

AIT Quickbond™ demonstrates not only the fastest strength build-up but also significantly stronger bond strength in comparison to the known industry’s best water-based adhesives. The fast tack property allows for efficient field installation and increased productivity.

While water-based, the rapid bond strength build-up of Quickbond AB2250-FT eliminates the need for clamping down with the use of the traditional PVA-type water-based adhesive.

The high bond strength of AIT Quickbond AB2250-FT and AB2350-HB provides the opportunity for the industry of wood and decorative laminates to particle boards to use water-based adhesive instead of the traditional Urea-Formaldehyde resins or solvent-borne contact cement.

The rapid bond strength buildup matches that of the solvent-borne contact adhesive for productivity and water-based healthy user friendliness, even in indoor installation. They are ideal for field installation beyond a factory floor production environment

AIT Quickbond AB2250-FT, AB2350-HB, and AB2150-FLEX provide installation and production versatility, and bond strength, coupling with low temperature flexibility for rigid wood panel laminates to flexible foam layering. They are ideal for field installation efficiency.

AIT Chemical, Inc., Coral Industries Division, introducing Quickbond™ AB2250-FT, A Fast Tack Water-Based Adhesive that outperforms the Known Industry's Best

Quickbond™ AB2250-FT outpaces conventional water-based and even solvent-based contact adhesives in fast tack and bond strength build up—without compromising safety or flexibility”
— Albert Chung, President of AIT Chemical and AI Technology, Inc.
PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIT Chemical, Inc. proudly introduces the Quickbond™ Series—a breakthrough family of fast-setting, water-based contact adhesives developed by Coral Industries. These high-performance adhesives match or outperform the industry’s best solvent-based products—while offering superior environmental safety, ease of application, and versatility.

Quickbond™ AB2250-FT, is engineered for superior performance, fast tack, and quick bond strength build-up. This waterborne adhesive sets a new industry benchmark, offering handling strength in under 60 seconds and final bond strength exceeding 600 psi within an hour—surpassing the industry’s fastest tacking water-based adhesive and matching even the top solvent-based competitive products.

Designed and manufactured by the Coral Industries Division of AIT Chemical, Quickbond™ AB2250-FT is non-flammable, free of polychloroprene, and contains zero VOCs (per EPA Method 24). Its rapid initial tack, heat resistance, and flexibility make it ideal for manufacturing and field installation.

Key Advantages
• Fast tacking = rapid production and field installation
• Solvent-free = safer, cleaner air indoors and out
• High solids = efficient coverage with fewer coats
• Versatile bonding = foam, fabrics, plastics, metal, wood & more
• GREENGUARD® Compliance = safe for schools and sensitive environments

Quickbond™ AB2250-FT: Fast Tack with Exceptional Bond Strength
Quickbond™ AB2250-FT is a non-flammable, zero-VOC, polychloroprene-free adhesive that achieves handling strength in under 60 seconds and ultimate bond strength over 900 psi within 60 minutes. Engineered for both speed and durability, it enables:
• One-surface application
• Spray, brush, or roll-on use
• Heat resistance up to 150°C
• 3x coverage compared to solvent-based adhesives
• Bonding on flexible and rigid substrates

“Quickbond™ AB2250-FT outpaces conventional water-based and even solvent-based contact adhesives in fast tack and bond strength build up—without compromising safety or flexibility,” said Albert Chung, President of AIT Chemical, Inc.

Versatile Bonding Across a Wide Range of Materials
With nearly 50% solids, Quickbond™ AB2250-FT offers more than three times the coverage of traditional solvent-based adhesives. It reliably bonds to:
• Flexible foams, felt, fabric, canvas
• Wood, plywood, particleboard, veneer
• Plastics, fiberglass, metal, and vinyl
• Cork, fiberglass insulation, thermoplastic elastomers, and more
It is designed to meet the GREENGUARD® Product Emission Standard for Children and Schools, ensuring safe indoor air quality.

Engineered Quickbond™ Variations for Specific Needs
AIT Chemical, Inc. also offers two complementary formulations:
• Quickbond™ AB2350-HB – Provides extended open time (30 seconds to 5 minutes) for complex assemblies, while maintaining the same high bond strength.
• Quickbond™ AB2150-FLEX—Designed for extreme cold flexibility, it is ideal for freezing or low-temperature applications. Its lowered glass transition point is similar to that of rubber cement.

Flexible Application Methods
Quickbond™ AB2250-FT can be applied via spray, brush, or roller, and in most cases requires only a single coat. For porous materials, additional coats can be applied once the first layer is dry to the touch. A minimum of 80% surface coverage is sufficient for strong adhesion.

Recommended Uses
• Molded foam and acoustic foam bonding
• Architectural/decorative panel installation
• Veneer and laminate to particleboard
• Pipe insulation wraps and high-temp insulation
The fast bonding strength makes it an ideal replacement for solvent adhesives and traditional PVA glues-without the need for clamping.

Product Availability
Quickbond™ AB2250-FT, AB2350-HB, and AB2150-FLEX are available in:
• 16 oz squeeze bottles (ideal for field use)
• 1, 5, and 55-gallon containers for industrial applications

About AIT Chemical and Coral Industries
AIT Chemical, Inc., a division of AI Technology, Inc., is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with manufacturing facilities in Los Angeles, NJ, and Shenzhen, China. In 2024, AIT acquired Coral Industries, a pioneer in both water-based and solvent-based adhesives used across aviation, automotive, furniture, and even Rose Parade floats.

William Romba
AI Technology, Inc.
+1 609-799-9388
