Twenty-Six People Charged for Roles in Violent Drug Gang Operating in Newark

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) announced today that 26 people have been charged for their alleged roles in an enterprise that used violence and intimidation to operate an open-air drug market in Newark.

The alleged ringleader of the so-called “Double ii – Queen Street Blood Gang” (Double ii), Rabiyah Sorey, 43, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, is charged with multiple crimes, including first degree racketeering, conspiracy, weapons offenses, assaults, and drug offenses. Other members charged in the conspiracy allegedly acted as supervisors, advisors, distributors of controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and enforcers. (See attached chart.)

“Illegal drug trafficking continues to impact the lives of New Jerseyans, and gangs like the one described in today’s criminal complaints seek to profit from the sale of these potentially fatal drugs,” said Attorney General Platkin. “This particular drug enterprise is charged with routinely engaging in violence for the sake of intimidating others, maintaining gang discipline, and controlling their territory. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect our cities and towns from these criminal organizations.”

“The defendants in this case are charged with running an organized, brazen drug trafficking network that operated out in the open in a Newark neighborhood,” said DCJ Director Theresa L. Hilton said. “Having this kind of activity, and the violence and danger that go along with it, is intolerable. Everyone should expect to be safe in their own neighborhoods – dismantling networks like this is one way to achieve that.”

“The Newark Police Division is most appreciative for its invaluable partnership with the Office of New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice Director Theresa Hilton,” said Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. “This impressive list of charges, levied against 26 gang members who blatantly conducted an illicit drug operation aimed at destroying Newark families through violence and addiction, is both appropriate and significant. We trust that it sends a clear message to anyone who mistakenly believes that Newark is a gravy train for their criminal activities.”

According to charging documents in this case, Sorey is the alleged leader of Double ii, which operated an open-air drug distribution enterprise in the 200 block of North 9th Street in Newark, described in the documents as the “Newark Set.” The operation allegedly employed “9 creepers” (members of Double ii) or associates (members from other gangs) to distribute controlled dangerous substances – including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine – and engaged in violence on Sorey’s behalf. Acts of violence included disciplining Double ii members and targeting rivals and those who disrespected Sorey.

Among the incidents of alleged violence:

On April 19, 2023, Sorey and co-defendant Nicole Jones, 47, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, a Double ii associate, were involved in a road rage incident in the 900 block of Grove Street in Irvington, New Jersey. An argument ensued between Sorey, Jones, and several individuals, which was captured on surveillance camera. The argument ended after two men arrived in a vehicle, and Sorey allegedly ordered them to shoot at two victims, one of whom was struck.

On July 21, 2023, Newark Police Division officers responded to a shooting around 4th Ave and North 9th Street for a woman (identified as “I.H.”) who sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the face. The victim was later identified as a known Double ii associate of Sorey. In August 2024, co-defendant Eugene Sparrow, a Double ii member, was arrested for an unrelated shooting on North 9th Street. A cell phone was recovered, and a court-authorized search of the phone revealed a screenshot of a text message between Sorey and I.H., in which they allegedly discussed that I.H. was shot because she owed Sorey the proceeds of CDS distribution.

On April 21, 2024, Sorey was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with Hadiyah Sorey, on North 9th Street, which was captured via electronic surveillance. Sorey and her sister started fighting in the street; Sorey allegedly obtained a handgun from co-defendant Jasmin Henderson, pointed it at a group of people who were witnessing the fight, and fired the gun into the ground.

On May 9 and 10, 2024, Double ii members posted a series of videos of Sorey discussing “beef” she had with “K.W.” In the first video, Sorey stood with K.W.’s brother, “K.J.,” appearing to be holding him against his will, and threatening K.W., indicating he was not permitted on Sorey’s territory. Several other videos were posted showing Sorey and unknown individuals at an apartment complex suspected to be where K.W. resided. In the videos, Sorey allegedly told K.W. that she knew where he lived and was coming to get him.

On July 22, 2024, Sorey and Double ii associates/members and co-defendants Jaquan Dozier, Henderson, Inari Hobbs, and Karon Johnson travelled to North 12th Street in Newark. Sorey or her followers allegedly shot “A.C.” three times. Surveillance footage captured A.C. falling to the ground as people ran away, A.C. then crawled down a driveway appearing to be injured. Another camera included audio of the gunshots and then showed A.C. running away with blood pouring down his arm.

Ballistics evidence collected from the April 19, 2023, and April 21, 2024, shootings indicated that the same firearm, a black Springfield armory XD 30 sub-compact handgun, was allegedly used by Sorey’s Double ii members/associates to commit the shooting against M.V.R. and P.L. and was allegedly used by Sorey on April 21, 2024, against the individuals present on N. 9th Street and H.S. This weapon was ultimately recovered from Double ii member/associate Inari Hobbs’s car on September 8, 2024, along with an additional firearm and CDS consistent with that sold on the “Newark Set.” Double ii member Jasmin Henderson was also in the car when these weapons were recovered. Between April 19, 2023, and June 22, 2024, Sorey allegedly possessed a black Springfield armory XD 30 sub-compact handgun and a revolver after being previously convicted of several crimes, making it illegal for her to possess weapons.

On December 4, 2024, Sorey allegedly contacted Double ii member and co-defendant Latif Holley to order him to move a firearm for the Newark Set to another location. This communication was captured on the wiretap obtained for Holley’s phone. Holley went to the Newark Set and left with a black bag that he took to a U-Haul facility the following day. Upon executing a search warrant at the U-Haul facility, the black bag was recovered and inside was an assault firearm, a 9mm Luger caliber Hi-Point Semi-Automatic Rifle, Model #995, loaded with a 21 round capacity magazine.

To supply the Newark Set, the enterprise allegedly maintained and operated a CDS production facility at Sorey and Nicole Jones’ residence in Elizabeth. Alleged members of the enterprise performed various roles, functioning as set supervisors, advisors, CDS distributors/runners, and enforcers.

In addition to the aforementioned defendants, others who were charged include Malachi Bostwick, Gianni Bowens, Zion Carson, Amani Faines, Jonathan Harris, Jalil Morris, Alkadair Ports, Amir Reynolds, Nathaniel Robinson, Blaine Simmons, Omar Smith, Bashir Sorey, Safeeullah Sorey, Michael Sosa, Jeffrey Uhrig, Robert Walton, and William Walton.

On March 24, 2025, detectives from DCJ and the NJSP executed a court-authorized search warrant at Sorey and Jones’ residence. Sorey was near the residence at the time and was arrested. Jones was inside the residence and was also arrested. Detectives searched the residence and recovered 91 grams of raw heroin; heroin stamps bearing the names “Exit 5,” “Route 21,” “Body Bag,” and “Passion,” which were consistent with stamps allegedly linked to Sorey’s enterprise; approximately $17,000 in cash; and empty glassine wax folds, tape, rubber bands, digital scales, and items used in CDS packaging.

The case is being investigated by the DCJ Major Threats Division (North) under the supervision Director Theresa Hilton and Chief of Detectives Weldon Powell, as well as Bureau Chief Cassandra Montalto and Deputy Chief of Detectives Larry Williams. This investigation was conducted in partnership with the Newark Police Department under the direction of Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda and Police Chief Sharonda Morris, and specifically in partnership with the Newark Police Division’s Intelligence Unit under the supervision of Major Crimes Captain Patricia Rodrigues-Alfieri and Intelligence Unit Lieutenant Sean Powell. Additional assistance was provided by the Elizabeth Police Department under the leadership of Chief Giacomo Sacca, as well as by the New Jersey State Police. Attorney General Platkin thanks all the involved law enforcement officers for their roles in investigating the case.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

