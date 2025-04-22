Compact Living Provides Workforce Housing Solutions with Shipping Container Homes

Shipping Container Home Shipping Container-Home 40ft Container Home

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compact Living offers several workforce housing shipping container home models, all at a price point of less than $80,000. These 40ft shipping container homes are used in housing for the Farming, Mining, Oil & Gas, Resort and many other industries. With duplex, triplex and dormitory style four-bed models there are a wide range of applications available for employers that desire a quick resolution to their workforce housing needs. Compact Living’s shipping container homes are durable with numerous modern features, similar to a modern studio apartment.These homes can be delivered mounted to a heavy-duty steel trailer to provide mobility as employer needs shift from one location to another. Utility connections can be as simple as an RV/Travel trailer. Upgraded insulation packages and extreme weather heating and cooling are available for hot and cold weather jobsite locations. These shipping container homes can be set up and leveled at your jobsite in 2 hours or less. Build lead times vary between 90-120 days. Custom floorplans and buildouts are available.About Compact Living.Compact Living is an experienced, ANSI certified manufacturer of residential Tiny Homes, Tiny Homes on Wheels, Luxury Shipping Container Homes, Park Model Homes, Mobile Container Offices and Custom Modular Structures. Our prices start as low as $22,900. Our management team has 40 years of experience in residential construction and sales, land development and property management. We ship our products to all 50 states and beyond.For more information, please visit www.compact.homes Contact:Patti Stava, 702-860-6700Director of Salespatti@compact.homes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.