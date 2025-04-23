Fasoo Highlights Strategic Approach to Enterprise AI, Security, and Data Infrastructure at FDI 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security the Fasoo Digital Intelligence 2025 Symposium (FDI 2025)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, successfully held its annual flagship conference, the Fasoo Digital Intelligence 2025 Symposium (FDI 2025), on April 22 in Seoul, South Korea.

Themed “The GenAI Revolution: Enterprise AI Strategy”, this year’s event brought together IT and security leaders to explore the real-world implications of generative AI across data management, security, and governance.

“With the rapid evolution of GenAI and agent-based AI, organizations are facing new opportunities and challenges,” stated stated Dr. Kyugon Cho, CEO of Fasoo. “Without clean, well-governed, and secure data, organizations face risks ranging from biased outcomes to data breaches. Our mission is to help enterprises establish the right data infrastructure for AI - without compromising security or compliance.”

The event opened with a keynote from Dr. Kyugon Cho, outlining the evolving AI landscape and key considerations for IT and security leaders. A subsequent session on Enterprise GenAI and LLM Agents explored the latest advancements in small large language models (sLLMs) and how enterprises can tailor these technologies to their own environments.

Breakout tracks provided deeper dives into topics like DSPM, security vulnerability assessment, supply chain risk, and the evolving landscape of OT/CPS security. The event concluded with a joint session on GenAI data security strategy, highlighting best practices for securing unstructured and sensitive data, ensuring data quality, and mitigating emerging risks such as data leakage or poisoning.

Throughout the day, attendees engaged in hands-on live solution demos and one-on-one consultations, gaining personalized guidance on Fasoo’s latest offerings and real-world applications.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Fasoo continues to evolve as a trusted partner for global enterprises navigating the AI era. As organizations accelerate their AI adoption, Fasoo remains committed to helping them build a secure, scalable data foundation that empowers innovation while maintaining trust and compliance.

For more details on Fasoo’s vision for AI-ready data security and management, visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/ellm/.



About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

