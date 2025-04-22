New Sweepstakes by National Sports Collectors Convention to Give Away Very Rare, Sought-After Trading Cards

Graded Rookie Cards of Mickey Mantle, Michael Jordan Among Sweepstakes Items, with Fund Raising Efforts to Benefit National Charities

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention , Inc. today announced the launch of an exciting sweepstakes where high value trading cards and other high value memorabilia can be won via sweepstakes entry. The program launches as the calendar crosses the 100-day mark out from the 45th National, to be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois this July 30th through August 3rd. This year’s National is expected to be the largest in its 45-year history.To celebrate the first year of a three consecutive year run of The National in Chicagoland, The National’s sweepstakes features a PSA 9-graded 1986 Fleer Rookie Card depicting Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls. By 1986, Jordan had already won Rookie of the Year (1985) and was emerging as a global icon, making this card a snapshot of his meteoric rise. The card features a vibrant red, white, and blue border with a mid-air action shot of Jordan mid-dunk, encapsulating his athleticism and charisma. One of the last known sales of a PSA 10 card netted over $200,000, and only slightly more than 1 percent of any of these cards have been given the “gem mint” PSA 10 rating, making high quality versions of the card very rare and valuable. This PSA 9 version is valued at $20,000.Also featured in the sweepstakes is a 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookie card graded at SGC 5. While a highly graded 1952 Topps version of his rookie card may fetch more money, the 1951 Bowman #253 is widely considered to be Mantle’s “true” rookie card, released a year earlier during his debut season with the New York Yankees. Mantle’s 1951 season, though marred by injuries, marked the start of his legendary career, making this card a tangible link to his rise as a baseball icon. This SGC 5 version of the card is valued at $30,000.The list of sweepstakes items is rounded out by an original Murray Henderson painting titled “Chicago Sports Legends.” Henderson has been actively pursuing art since a young age and has grown into a highly celebrated artist, enjoying exceptional success painting athletes, musicians, celebrities and wildlife. The painting is valued at $12,500.About The SweepstakesThe sweepstakes is live now, and ends on August 3rd, 2025. Interested individuals may enter the sweepstakes by visiting https://hub.sweeppea.com/f?tkn=06a5d9fd-f504-45bf-bcd2-ae9982bd72a5 . The drawing will take place on August 6th, 2025 and the sweepstakes items will be on display at the 45th National at the National Live Studio Booth.The 45th National Sports Card Fundraising Sweepstakes is also an opportunity to raise funds for two national charitable partners. This year’s sweepstakes is benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Make-A-Wish Illinois.The sweepstakes is open only to natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States- including the District of Columbia and excluding California – who are 18 years of age or older. For a full description of the official rules for the sweepstakes, please visit our sweepstakes administrative partner’s website About the 45th NationalThe 45th National will have a 30% larger footprint – 650,000 square feet - and nearly 20% more space for vendors. Promoters anticipate well over 100,000 fans over the course of the five-day event.To purchase VIP packages, general admission tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: www.nsccshow.com and follow NSCC on Facebook www.facebook.com/nsccshow , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok.Please visit www.tristarproductions.com/National for more information on the Tristar Autograph Pavilion, and to purchase autograph tickets.About the National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”

