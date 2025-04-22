AG Yost Celebrates Earth Day by Awarding Grants to Combat Illegal Dumping

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In celebration of Earth Day, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today began the rollout of nearly $1 million in grants to more than two dozen local governments statewide to clean up existing illegal dump sites containing solid wastes and/or demolition debris and to prevent future dumping.

“Illegal dumping isn’t just an eyesore — it’s a health hazard and a public betrayal,” Yost said. “These grants give communities the funding needed to reclaim places where they live, work and raise their families.”

The funding is part of Yost’s “Shine a Light on Dumpers” initiative, a multi-layered program launched in 2023 to tackle illegal dumping through enforcement support, public education and financial resources.

The grants, funded by settlement dollars secured by Yost’s Environmental Enforcement team, were offered to local governments that demonstrated a need.

Grants of up to $100,000 were available for cleanup efforts. In addition, applicants could seek up to $20,000 for equipment — such as signs, gates and barriers — to deter future dumping.

Grants were awarded for projects in communities in every region of Ohio. A complete list of project details is available on the attorney general’s website.

Grants awarded by region:

Central

Clinton Township (Knox County) – equipment

(Knox County) – equipment Fairfield County Health Department (Fairfield County) – equipment

(Fairfield County) – equipment Madison Township (Fairfield County) – cleanup and equipment

(Fairfield County) – cleanup and equipment Marion Public Health (Marion County) – cleanup

Akron-Canton Airport (Summit County) – equipment

(Summit County) – equipment Austintown Township (Mahoning County) – equipment

(Mahoning County) – equipment City of Canton (Stark County) – equipment

(Stark County) – equipment City of Elyria (Lorain County) – equipment

(Lorain County) – equipment City of Euclid (Cuyahoga County) – equipment

(Cuyahoga County) – equipment Copley Township (Summit County) – equipment

(Summit County) – equipment Warren Township (Trumbull County) – cleanup and equipment

(Trumbull County) – cleanup and equipment Washington Township (Columbiana County) – equipment

Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District (Adams/Clermont counties) – cleanup and equipment

(Adams/Clermont counties) – cleanup and equipment Brush Creek Township (Adams County) – cleanup

(Adams County) – cleanup Hocking County Health Department (Hocking County) – cleanup and equipment

(Hocking County) – cleanup and equipment Jefferson Soil & Water Conservation District (Jefferson County) – cleanup and equipment

(Jefferson County) – cleanup and equipment Marion Township (Morgan County) – cleanup

(Morgan County) – cleanup Smith Township (Belmont County) – cleanup and equipment

Auglaize County (Auglaize County) – cleanup

(Auglaize County) – cleanup Richland County Sheriff's Office (Richland County) – equipment

Village of Harrod (Allen County) – cleanup and equipment

City of Dayton (Montgomery County) – cleanup and equipment

(Montgomery County) – cleanup and equipment Hamilton Township (Warren County) – cleanup

(Warren County) – cleanup Harrison Township (Montgomery County) – cleanup and equipment

(Montgomery County) – cleanup and equipment Village of New Richmond (Clermont County) – cleanup and equipment

(Clermont County) – cleanup and equipment Village of Seven Mile (Butler County) – equipment

(Butler County) – equipment Washington Township (Clermont County) – equipment

