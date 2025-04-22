AG Yost Celebrates Earth Day by Awarding Grants to Combat Illegal Dumping
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In celebration of Earth Day, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today began the rollout of nearly $1 million in grants to more than two dozen local governments statewide to clean up existing illegal dump sites containing solid wastes and/or demolition debris and to prevent future dumping.
“Illegal dumping isn’t just an eyesore — it’s a health hazard and a public betrayal,” Yost said. “These grants give communities the funding needed to reclaim places where they live, work and raise their families.”
The funding is part of Yost’s “Shine a Light on Dumpers” initiative, a multi-layered program launched in 2023 to tackle illegal dumping through enforcement support, public education and financial resources.
The grants, funded by settlement dollars secured by Yost’s Environmental Enforcement team, were offered to local governments that demonstrated a need.
Grants of up to $100,000 were available for cleanup efforts. In addition, applicants could seek up to $20,000 for equipment — such as signs, gates and barriers — to deter future dumping.
Grants were awarded for projects in communities in every region of Ohio. A complete list of project details is available on the attorney general’s website.
Grants awarded by region:
Central
- Clinton Township (Knox County) – equipment
- Fairfield County Health Department (Fairfield County) – equipment
- Madison Township (Fairfield County) – cleanup and equipment
- Marion Public Health (Marion County) – cleanup
- Akron-Canton Airport (Summit County) – equipment
- Austintown Township (Mahoning County) – equipment
- City of Canton (Stark County) – equipment
- City of Elyria (Lorain County) – equipment
- City of Euclid (Cuyahoga County) – equipment
- Copley Township (Summit County) – equipment
- Warren Township (Trumbull County) – cleanup and equipment
- Washington Township (Columbiana County) – equipment
- Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District (Adams/Clermont counties) – cleanup and equipment
- Brush Creek Township (Adams County) – cleanup
- Hocking County Health Department (Hocking County) – cleanup and equipment
- Jefferson Soil & Water Conservation District (Jefferson County) – cleanup and equipment
- Marion Township (Morgan County) – cleanup
- Smith Township (Belmont County) – cleanup and equipment
- Auglaize County (Auglaize County) – cleanup
- Richland County Sheriff's Office (Richland County) – equipment
- Village of Harrod (Allen County) – cleanup and equipment
- City of Dayton (Montgomery County) – cleanup and equipment
- Hamilton Township (Warren County) – cleanup
- Harrison Township (Montgomery County) – cleanup and equipment
- Village of New Richmond (Clermont County) – cleanup and equipment
- Village of Seven Mile (Butler County) – equipment
- Washington Township (Clermont County) – equipment
