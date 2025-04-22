Sign In App Launches Enhanced ID Scan and Safety Check Feature to Help Schools Keep Unauthorized Visitors Out

Sign In App, a leading visitor management system trusted by over 6,000 schools worldwide, today announced the launch of a powerful new Safety Check feature.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sign In App , a leading visitor management system trusted by over 6,000 schools worldwide, today announced the launch of a powerful new ID Scan and Safety Check feature designed to help K-12 schools immediately identify and prevent unauthorized individuals from entering school buildings.This new feature supports Sign In App’s belief that a school’s safety starts at the front door — and that securing it should be simple, smart, and cost-effective. With the ability to scan a government-issued ID and instantly check against sex offender registries and custom internal watchlists, schools gain real-time alerts and the confidence that every visitor is properly vetted before they gain access.“Administrators need a secure and reliable way to keep the wrong people out,” said Shauna Armitage, Vice President of Operations, North America at Sign In App. “This new capability puts more control in schools’ hands — allowing them to protect students and staff without slowing down the front office.”With safety concerns and staffing shortages on the rise, Sign In App offers schools a smarter, more efficient way to manage entry:- Full visibility and control over who’s allowed on campus- ID scanning and instant alerts for flagged individuals- Check-ins that are 80% faster than manual sign-in systems- Compliance-ready documentation and reporting- 40% cost savings vs. other providers — with no hidden fees- Zero data breaches — Sign In App has never experienced oneAs budget conversations continue in school districts across the country, Sign In App offers financial flexibility at a time when it matters most. With many administrators facing uncertainty around education funding, Sign In App’s lower cost empowers schools to redirect savings toward other essential priorities like staffing, mental health resources, or classroom materials.“In uncertain financial times, schools shouldn’t have to pay a premium for safety,” added Armitage. “Districts deserve peace of mind without overpaying — and with Sign In App, they get both. Our 40% average savings gives schools more freedom to invest in the resources their students and teachers need most.”About Sign In AppSign In App is a leading visitor management solution trusted by over 6,000 schools to strengthen campus safety, streamline compliance, and modernize the front office experience. Built for educational institutions, Sign In App replaces outdated paper logs with a secure, digital platform that tracks every visitor, staff member, contractor, and volunteer — in real time. Whether you’re managing one campus or an entire district, Sign In App makes it easy to standardize check-ins, automate safety protocols, and ensure consistent visitor vetting across all locations. With features like badge printing, sex offender registry checks, ID verification, tardy/early dismissal tracking, and real-time evacuation reports, schools can reduce administrative burden and keep their focus on student learning. Sign In App is part of the Sign In Solutions offering, helping school communities take control of site access, reinforce safety culture, and meet compliance with confidence. Learn more at www.signinapp.com/en-us/education

