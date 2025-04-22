Elmwood Park Zoo Hosts a Party for Earth Day

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earth Day 2025 is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to honor this precious planet than to take a trip to the zoo and learn all about the Earth’s beautiful animals and how conservation plays a role in their well-being. Families and individuals of all ages are invited to join in on a day of celebration, learning, and fun at Elmwood Park Zoo’s Party for the Planet . Taking place on Saturday, April 26, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, this annual event will offer a variety of engaging activities centered around Earth Day and sustainable living.The event will feature exciting educational presentations about animals and their habitats, with a special focus on how environmental conservation efforts benefit both wildlife and the planet. Guests can also participate in conservation crafts and eco-friendly games designed to inspire sustainable habits.In addition to all the fun-filled activities, Elmwood Park Zoo’s educators and staff will be on hand to share practical tips on reducing waste, conserving energy, and supporting local ecosystems. The goal is to spark curiosity and foster an appreciation for the environment in a way that’s both fun and informative. By the end of the event, guests will walk away with a better understanding of how to make environmentally friendly changes in their own lives.Party for the Planet is free to attend with regular zoo admission, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy a spring day outdoors while discovering new ways to care for the planet. Of course, the day promises to be a busy one, so guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.Join the Zoo in celebrating Earth Day and making a positive impact on the world! To learn more about Party for the Planet and other upcoming events at Elmwood Park Zoo, go to https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ About Elmwood Park Zoo:Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/

