SOMAÍ Partners with SHERBINSKIS and BOUTIQ

A New Era for Medical Cannabis: SOMAÍ Teams Up with Iconic California Brands SHERBINSKIS and BOUTIQ for Europe and Australia Expansion

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, today announced an exclusive partnership with SHERBINSKIS and BOUTIQ to exclusively manufacture and distribute their products across Europe and Australia. Effective immediately, this collaboration aims to expand access to innovative medical cannabis solutions for patients in these rapidly growing markets.Under the agreement, SOMAÍ will manufacture and distribute SHERBINSKIS extract-based products, marking the first time these legendary California genetics are delivered in pharmaceutical-grade formulations. Known for strains like GELATO and SUNSET SHERBERT, SHERBINSKIS will now reach patients through SOMAÍ’s EU-GMP platform, ensuring consistency, safety, and medical efficacy. SOMAÍ also plans to bring SHERBINSKIS flower to regulated European and Australian markets in the near future, expanding patient access to the full spectrum of their original cultivars.SOMAÍ, headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, will utilize its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and global sales force to introduce SHERBINSKIS and BOUTIQ products to Australia, the U.K., and Germany, with additional European markets on the horizon. BOUTIQ, known for its innovative technology and premium products, will also be represented exclusively by SOMAÍ across these territories.“We are thrilled to partner with SHERBINSKIS and BOUTIQ to bring innovative cannabis-based treatments to patients across Europe and Australia,” said Michael Sassano, CEO of SOMAÍ. “This collaboration is a natural fit with SOMAÍ’s role as a house of global premium brands. We are committed to delivering quality, branded cannabinoid formulations that meet pharmaceutical standards and offer true patient value.”The agreement positions SOMAÍ as the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of SHERBINSKIS and BOUTIQ products in regulated medical markets across Europe and Australia. Countries such as Germany and the U.K. have robust medical cannabis frameworks in place, while Australia has offered prescription-based access since 2016. SOMAÍ’s vertically integrated operations ensure that every product meets the highest legal and pharmaceutical requirements.“Entering the medical cannabis space in Europe and Australia with SOMAÍ is an exciting step for us,” said Oleg Spektorov, CEO of SHERBINSKIS and BOUTIQ. “Our brands are experiencing unprecedented demand globally, and we’re eager to see our products reach patients who can benefit from their therapeutic potential.”This partnership also represents a significant step in bridging the legacy and lifestyle roots of brands like SHERBINSKIS and BOUTIQ with the pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis industry overseas. With proprietary genetics and exotic terpene blends at the core of their identity, these brands will now deliver their innovation to patients through trusted medical channels, under SOMAÍ’s guidance.About SOMAÍ:SOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of the few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.About SHERBINSKISBorn on the streets of San Francisco, and rooted in LA’s A-list hip-hop culture, SHERBINSKISis a Californian icon. Home of the original iconic strains, GELATO™ and SUNSET SHERBERT™, SHERBINSKIScontinues to set the tone for the entire industry - defining luxury cannabis through authenticity, innovation and deep cultural resonance. Now known as “The Gassiest Cannabis Ever Measured”, the true magic lies in SHERBINSKIS products - where heritage, innovation and legacy converge. Discover more at sherbinskis.com.About BOUTIQAt the cutting-edge of global Cannabis culture, BOUTIQblends nostalgia with next-generation innovation, creating iconic Cannabis experiences that resonate across generations, and beyond borders. Rooted in the vibrant, carefree aesthetics of 90s pop culture, BOUTIQ has redefined the industry with revolutionary products like the iconic dual-chamber SWITCH™, and the Live-Diamonds infused SNACK PACKS™. Join the movement at boutiq.com

