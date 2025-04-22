New EE System

A Revolutionary Healing Technology Inspired by the work of Nikola Tesla

WURTSBORO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Connection Hosts Holistic Wellness Psychic Fair Introducing "The Energy

Enhancement System (EESYSTEM)" A Revolutionary Healing Technology Inspired by the

work of Nikola Tesla

Crystal Connection New York, known for metaphysical

exploration and holistic healing, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Wellness Fair. This

extraordinary event will take place at the historic Crystal Connection, a hidden gem nestled

in the heart of Wurtsboro, New York.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a new addition to Crystal Connection--the

Energy Enhancement System (EESYSTEM). The EESYSTEM is a groundbreaking healing

technology that combines scalar waves, bio-photonic light therapy, and electromagnetic field

therapy to optimize cellular energy and support holistic well-being. This innovative

technology aligns perfectly Crystal Connection's mission to empower individuals on their

journey to wellness and enlightenment. Sessions are $40. Discounted packages are available.

The event promises to be a vibrant gathering of 15+ Readers & Healers, 20+ Holistic

Practitioner Vendors, Caribbean food and more! Visitors can explore free workshop

demonstrations and a variety of offerings, including red light therapy, biomats, sound bed,

salt cave and the EESYSTEM open house.

The Crystal Connection, is a beautifully restored 1890s Church that has long been a

sanctuary for those seeking healing and connection since 2008. Known for its extensive

collection of crystals, gemstones, and metaphysical tools, this sacred space provides a

serene environment for self-discovery and transformation.

Open to all, this promises to be an unforgettable experience of connection for anyone

interested in exploring the mysteries of the mind, body, and spirit. Whether you're a

seasoned spiritual seeker or simply curious about the world of metaphysics, this event is not

to be missed.

Event Details:

• Location: Crystal Connection New York, 116 Sullivan St, Wurtsboro, NY 12790

• Date: May 3rd & May 4th

• Time: 11:00am - 5:30pm

• Contact: (845) 888-2547

For press inquiries contact John @ CrystalConnectionNewYork@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.