The Dickey County Clerks office will be closed Wednesday April 23rd and Thursday April 24th. Please contact the Barnes County Clerk of Court office at 701.845.8880.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.