Dorman’s Light Duty automotive segment announces more than 100 first-to-aftermarket repair solutions and innovations for April 2025

COLMAR, Pa., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing the release of 353 new automotive repair solutions this month for its Light Duty business segment. More than one hundred of the new products are either aftermarket exclusives or Dorman® OE FIX® innovations with upgraded features and repair convenience. The April releases join a growing Dorman catalog of over 138,000 SKUs, offering millions of new sales opportunities for aftermarket parts distributors, retailers and repair shops, and more accessible solutions for vehicle owners.

This month’s releases include four OE FIX steering knuckles that are the newest additions to Dorman’s comprehensive line of aftermarket steering and suspension components. The knuckles feature a patent-pending proprietary coating that helps prevent the formation of corrosion between the surfaces of the knuckle and wheel hub bearing, a common problem that can lead to seizing and a difficult repair on certain Ford, Toyota and Lexus trucks and SUVs.

“These new knuckles are the latest example of how we are constantly striving to offer customers the quality, performance and coverage they need. The Dorman steering and suspension line offers a broad and deep range of products, covering the most popular cars and trucks on the road. That means technicians can count on seamless, predictable repairs to help ensure the same smooth ride and steering feel that customers expect,” said Mike DiGregorio, Vice President–Product Innovation.

Additional first-to-the-aftermarket highlights for April include:

A battery main fuse for select Chevrolet and GMC trucks, designed to match the performance of an original equipment fuse.

An exterior cargo door handle, also for specified Chevrolet and GMC trucks, engineered to replace a factory handle that is malfunctioning or broken from fatigue. The handle is designed to match the performance and the appearance of the original equipment handle.

A power running board motor for certain Ford F-150 trucks equipped with motorized running boards. The new motor has undergone rigorous cycle testing for reliable service life and is designed to replace a factory unit that has burned out from normal wear.



Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing, sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

Investor Relations: Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations, awhitelam@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

