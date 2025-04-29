Vivreau Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivreau , North America’s leading sustainable water solution, is proud to announce it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Sustainable Business Models category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. This recognition highlights Vivreau’s unwavering commitment to forging innovative water solutions that prioritize environmental stewardship while addressing the needs of today’s businesses.

The American Business Awards®, widely regarded as the premier business awards program in the United States, received over 3,600 nominations this year from organizations representing all industries and company sizes. Vivreau was recognized for its work developing innovative water solutions for a sustainable future. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“At Vivreau, we’re honored to be recognized with a Stevie® Award for our dedication to sustainability in business,” said Tom Spillane, Vice President of Technical Excellence at Vivreau. “This award reaffirms the meaningful impact our team is making in shaping a future that reduces waste, minimizes carbon emissions, and leverages the simplicity of local water supplies to their fullest potential. We are profoundly inspired to continue pushing boundaries as we build more sustainable business models that benefit people and the planet.”

Vivreau’s winning nomination highlights its commitment to sustainability through the development of water dispensers that eliminate single-use plastic waste and lower carbon emissions. By utilizing local water sources, these systems enable businesses to significantly reduce their carbon footprint. Judges praised Vivreau for its outstanding commitment to sustainability, combining product innovation, impactful partnerships, and educational efforts to create a tangible environmental impact.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

The American Business Awards will host a celebratory gala on June 10, 2025, in New York City, honoring winners of this year’s competition. Details about awards and a complete list of 2025 winners can be found at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

For more information on Vivreau, please visit www.vivreauwater.com .

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

Media Contact

Logan Findlay

Talk Shop Media

Logan@talkshopmedia.com

604-440-8999

