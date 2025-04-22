Biddeo.io Appoints Digital Marketing Veteran Sheldon Owen as US Managing Director to Drive AI-Powered Video Ad Expansion

Digital Marketing Veteran Sheldon Owen Appointed as US Managing Director for Biddeo.io

Biddeo.io Expands US Footprint with AI-Driven Video Ad Solutions, Tapping into the Growing Demand for Brand Safety and Programmatic Innovation

The US market needs solutions that protect brand equity without sacrificing performance. Biddeo’s technology is exactly what brands need in today’s complex media landscape.” — Sheldon Owen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biddeo.io , the AI-driven video ad tech startup, specializing in brand-safe programmatic campaigns, announced the appointment of Sheldon Owen as its US Managing Director. Owen, a digital marketing veteran with over 20 years of experience, including key roles at Dentsu, will spearhead the company’s expansion in the $100B US digital video advertising market.The appointment comes as brands increasingly demand AI solutions that combine precision targeting with ironclad brand safety – a niche where Biddeo.io’s proprietary LAIA AI technology (which combines Natural Language Processing with video content recognition) has set new industry standards.Why It Matters: Solving the Brand Safety CrisisAs AI-powered video ad spending is projected to grow by 25% annually (eMarketer), Biddeo.io tackles two of the most pressing challenges in the industry: cost efficiency and brand suitability. Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, the platform acquires premium video inventory on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and connected TV at up to 80% below market rates. At the same time, its proprietary AI, LAIA, analyzes video context, audio transcripts, and visual elements in real time to ensure ads avoid unsafe placements and are aligned with each brand’s values.“The US market needs solutions that protect brand equity without sacrificing performance,” said Owen. “Having led performance media at Dentsu, I’ve seen how AI can revolutionize campaign outcomes. Biddeo’s technology is exactly what brands need in today’s complex media landscape.”“Sheldon’s expertise in high-stakes brand environments makes him ideal to lead our US growth,” said Carlos Molina, Biddeo.io Global CEO. “As AI reshapes advertising, our technology ensures brands never have to choose between performance and brand safety.”Sheldon Owen’s Track Record- Performance Advertising Experience: Led performance video strategy for Fortune 500 clients, achieving 40%+ ROAS improvements through AI-driven campaign optimization, first-party data activation, and real-time audience targeting across mobile and CTV channels. Pioneered test-and-learn frameworks to continuously refine creative and media strategies, driving measurable brand and performance lift.- Ad Tech Leadership: Built and scaled high-performing sales teams, driving global digital marketing campaigns focusing on performance media ecosystems (programmatic, paid social, and commerce media).- Specialization: Bridging machine learning and AI with creative strategy in regulated sectors (finance, alcohol, and healthcare).About Biddeo.ioFounded in 2020, Biddeo.io is a global ad tech leader specializing in AI-driven video campaigns. Its BidGenius platform automates cross-channel optimization, while LAIA’s brand safety tech is internationally certified by the kidSAFE seal. With offices in Spain, Italy, Germany, and India, they’ve run campaigns for brands like McDonald’s, Renault, Warner Bros., Univision, Giorgio Armani, American Express, and Samsung.Biddeo.io’s Competitive Edge- LAIA Technology: Combines NLP and video content recognition to index 10M+ daily content placements for suitability.- BidGenius for Performance: Brands like Disney and PepsiCo see 600% reach improvements with its real-time bid optimization in-house technology, BidGenius.- Global Reach: Operates in 20+ countries, with US expansion targeting sports, entertainment, gaming, and beauty and fashion verticals.

