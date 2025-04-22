Masters of Trivia Launches MOT Token on Solana with Integrated Governance and Platform Utility

MOT Presale Launch MOT Token Launch Announcement

New Solana-based token introduces a compliance-first approach with built-in user engagement features, staking, and roadmap-based development.

The MOT token is not speculative in nature. It aligns with the platform's operational structure and reflects our goal to provide transparency and utility to our users.” — Dom Einhorn, Founder

JACKSON, WY, FRANCE, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Games LLC, a U.S.-based technology company and developer of the Masters of Trivia platform, today announced the official launch of its MOT utility token on Pinksale.finance . The new digital asset operates on the Solana blockchain and supports functionality within the company's trivia-based platform, which currently serves more than 200,000 global users.The MOT token is integrated into a working Web3 application and offers several utility functions from day one. It enables access to exclusive content, voting on platform decisions, and staking for rewards. The company has confirmed that mint and freeze authorities have been permanently revoked, and the token contract is compliant with the Wyoming Utility Token Act."We approached the token design from a user-first and compliance-based perspective," said Dom Einhorn, founder of Intelligent Games LLC. "The MOT token is not speculative in nature. It aligns with the platform's operational structure and reflects our goal to provide transparency and utility to our users."MOT TOKEN UTILITY OVERVIEWThe MOT token supports a range of platform functions within the Masters of Trivia ecosystem - Participation in trivia-based competitions and events- Access to seasonal tournaments and gated content- Governance voting tied to platform features and roadmap priorities- Token staking functionalityMasters of Trivia is available across Web, Google Play, and the App Store, with real-time quiz experiences spanning a variety of educational and entertainment topics. As the token integrates with the broader product offering, new features such as trivia leagues, NFT-based digital collectibles, and multi-language support are expected to roll out over the coming quarters.BLOCKCHAIN AND INFRASTRUCTUREThe MOT token is hosted on the Solana blockchain, selected for its high transaction throughput and low transaction fees. According to the company, MOT will be listed on decentralized exchanges including Raydium and Orca following the conclusion of the presale period.Initial token allocation includes a presale pool of 4,000,000 tokens, made available exclusively via Pinksale from April 24 to May 6, 2025. The company has emphasized that no second-round presale or relaunch is planned.FUTURE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSIONIntelligent Games LLC has outlined the following initiatives as part of its 2025 roadmap:- Launch of staking program within 10 days post-presale- Governance enhancements via token-based proposals- Expansion of platform features to support trivia-to-earn models- NFT-based engagement and badge rewards- Regional expansion with language localization- Development of league ranking systems and potential sponsorship opportunitiesREGULATORY CONSIDERATIONSThe MOT token was developed in accordance with the regulatory framework provided by the Wyoming Utility Token Act. The company has completed a third-party audit conducted by Coinsult and verified KYC compliance for its team members. This approach positions MOT among a limited number of projects launching on Solana that have completed these key steps prior to market entry.Industry observers have noted an increase in the number of tokens seeking to offer real-world integration in contrast to the recent surge in meme-based digital assets. The MOT token is part of a broader trend that prioritizes usability and long-term application over speculative value.For additional information about the MOT token, visit the Pinksale launchpad page or the Masters of Trivia website.🔗 Join the presale now on Pinksale: https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/4f83JiXT4skMpy4Ko4m6LP1zFgDbfGrzor8bFd9tLvGA 🔗 Explore the platform: https://mastersoftrivia.com and https://mot.army/ 📬 Media inquiries: dom@mastersoftrivia.comSOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

