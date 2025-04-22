Custom Home Builder Riverbend Homes Now Offering Services in Briarcliff, TX

Luxury custom home builder expands their service area in the Texas Hill Country, bringing personalized home construction services to Briarcliff residents.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a premier custom home builder serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, today announced the expansion of its service area to include Briarcliff, TX. This strategic expansion allows more residents in the Lake Travis area to access the company's personalized homebuilding services.

The addition of Briarcliff complements Riverbend Homes' existing service areas, which include Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland across Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Llano, and Burnet counties.

"We're pleased to officially include Briarcliff in our service territory," said Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes. "Our approach has always been about listening to clients and bringing their unique vision to life. By expanding to Briarcliff, we can offer more Texas families our personalized building process."

Riverbend Homes has built its reputation on what it calls the "Riverbend Difference" – prioritizing clients' needs and desires through active listening and daily on-site management. The company intentionally limits the number of concurrent projects to ensure each home receives proper attention and completes on faster timelines than industry averages.

"A builder with integrity that values the customers’ opinions and needs for the project. It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home," said Chris C., a Riverbend Homes client.

The company's commitment to personalized service extends throughout the entire building process. Each project begins with understanding the client's vision, architectural preferences, intended use of space, and budget considerations.

"Front start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our home’s progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life. We're so glad we trusted Riverbend Homes to build our new beautiful home," said Luke N., another satisfied client.

Riverbend Homes' building philosophy centers on making the typically complex home building process more enjoyable and less stressful for clients. The company maintains daily on-site presence for all projects, ensuring quality control and adherence to timelines.

"We recommend Riverbend Homes for your next residence. Ben and Blake have good chemistry and are very approachable and accessible. They have good ideas for making your home match your dreams, while staying within your budget. During these times of volatility, they won't leave you hanging. Wonderful first-time building experience," shared Dolores S., a Riverbend Homes client.

Since its founding in 1996, Riverbend Homes has developed deep expertise in the unique characteristics of the Texas Hill Country region, including understanding local regulations, building considerations, and maintaining relationships with skilled local tradespeople and suppliers.

The company is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). Riverbend Homes is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

Individuals and families interested in building a custom home in Briarcliff or other served areas can contact Riverbend Homes at (512) 468-0240 or visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/ to learn more about the company's approach and portfolio.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes (https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about) is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

