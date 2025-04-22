US-based localization company Alconost partners with DeNA to help global game developers reach more Japanese players

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alconost Inc. Headquarters: Virginia, USA. Established: 2004, hereinafter referred to as Alconost. | DeNA Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Established: 1999, hereinafter referred to as DeNA.Japanese Game Market Entry via AndApp by Alconost & DeNAThrough their partnership, Alconost and DeNA offer a Japanese market entry service for overseas game developers and publishers who want to reach Japanese players and for Japanese game companies looking to expand their titles' presence in the country.This collaboration combines Alconost's expertise in localization and globalization with DeNA's technological and marketing capabilities to lower entry barriers for game developers in Japan while maintaining high-quality standards and an exceptional user experience at optimized cost.Key benefits of the partnership:1. Free implementation and deployment on DeNA's AndApp platform: Dedicated technical support through the entire deployment process on AndApp—known for its high-retention, high-paying user base. This includes a complimentary developer account setup with zero fees until the game generates sales.2. Higher revenue share: Game developers will receive an increased revenue share (compared to the other major gaming platforms) for the first six months after launch on AndApp with this partnership.3. Free promotional support on AndApp: Each game title will receive extensive promotion on the AndApp platform at no cost.- Promotional banners and landing pages for each game on the official AndApp website and client application.- Promotion via posts on AndApp’s official X (Twitter) account.4. Complimentary localization of promotional materials from English or Simplified Chinese into Japanese (up to 5,000 English characters).Discounted professional localization services: A dedicated Japanese game localization team of expert native translators and project managers utilizes advanced AI localization tools (LM/NMT) to quickly deliver high-quality localized content at any scale, balancing speed, accuracy, and cost.The Market OpportunityThe Japanese game market exceeded $22 billion in 2024 and is estimated to value more than $53 billion by 2033 , representing one of the world’s most valuable gaming ecosystems. But this highly competitive landscape requires developers to launch on established platforms that reach the right audiences and effectively communicate each game's unique appeal through culturally nuanced localization."Until now, the industry has lacked comprehensive services capable of addressing these crucial needs, especially for game developers of varying sizes," said Yoshiyuki Suginome, Strategic Planning Director at Alconost. "Our partnership with DeNA creates a solution that eliminates traditional barriers to entry, enabling developers worldwide to successfully enter the Japanese market.”Partners’ comments"DeNA is honored to partner with Alconost in line with our mission of 'bringing delight beyond imagination to everyone.' By making it easier for titles from around the world to be released in Japan, we hope to bring joy to even more developers and users." (Shaohui Lee, Global Alliance Manager, Developer Solutions Group, Open Platform Business Planning Department, Platform Business Planning Division, DeNA Co., Ltd.)“Our mission is to help developers succeed in Asia's competitive gaming market through our game localization services, and by partnering with DeNA, we can provide even more value to developers, including support for distribution on Japan's leading gaming platforms.” (Yoshiyuki Suginome, Strategic Planning Director, Alconost Inc.)About AndAppAndApp is DeNA's cross-platform solution that allows players to enjoy smartphone games on PC. The platform features:1. High-value user base: AndApp guarantees exceptional user retention rates and substantial average monthly billings.2. Cross-platform functionality: Players can sync smartphone game data with their PC for seamless gaming experiences.3. Standalone capability: Games can be played directly through AndApp without requiring a smartphone.4. Reward system: Players earn "AndApp points" through in-game purchases and completed missions, which can be exchanged for Mobacoins and other rewards.Company OverviewAlconost Inc.Alconost handles every aspect of localization – from translation and cultural adaptation to continuous multilingual content updates and engineering.Since 2004, we have helped companies of all sizes – from indie app and game developers to industry leaders like Vizor – connect with audiences in 120+ languages worldwide.Our approach combines linguistic expertise, cultural intelligence, and advanced technology to handle every aspect of your global expansion. We offer fully custom localization services to fit any budget and needs.Our localization teams are flexible and can expand or contract based on your current business needs to deliver effectively at any volume and speed.DeNA Co., Ltd.DeNA Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese conglomerate with a 25-year history dating back to the dawn of the Japanese Internet industry. The company's portfolio includes innovative gaming platforms such as Mobage, live community services, and diverse businesses in healthcare, sports, smart cities, and mobility. DeNA's corporate culture emphasizes customer-centric innovation, diverse team building, and breaking traditional frameworks to create new value.

