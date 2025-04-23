RR Legacy Cannabis Recognized Under the New York State’s Licensing Program

RR Legacy Cannabis & Weed Dispensary’s Role in the State’s Regulated Marketplace

GLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RR Legacy Cannabis & Weed Dispensary remains part of the growing network of licensed adult-use cannabis retailers across New York state. Located in downtown Glens Falls, the dispensary operates under the oversight of the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and provides regulated cannabis products to eligible adults 21 and older.The cannabis store offers both in-store shopping and pickup services, contributing to the state’s ongoing efforts to establish legal access points for adult-use cannabis following the enactment of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA). Since receiving its license, RR Legacy Cannabis & Weed Dispensary has participated in the state’s seed-to-sale system, which includes product testing, labeling, and traceability designed to ensure consumer safety and product integrity.The dispensary’s product selection features a variety of cannabis brands licensed through New York’s regulatory framework. Among the brands available are Ayrloom, BHF, Off Hours and New York Honey — each representing licensed cultivators and processors that are part of the state’s legal cannabis supply chain.Ayrloom, a brand developed by the operators of Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, offers cannabis-infused edibles and beverages. The brand’s presence in licensed dispensaries reflects increasing consumer interest in infused products made with regionally sourced ingredients.BHF, also known as Black Horse Farms, focuses on small-batch cannabis cultivation and production. The company participates in New York’s efforts to promote a sustainable cannabis industry by supporting local growers and prioritizing New York-based sourcing.Off Hours provides cannabis products developed with simplicity and approachability in mind. Its product line typically includes straightforward formulations, designed to meet the preferences of consumers seeking accessible options within the state’s legal market.New York Honey, another licensed brand available at the dispensary, is recognized for its THC-infused product offerings. The company operates as part of New York’s regulated network of processors and manufacturers.All cannabis products sold at RR Legacy Cannabis & Weed Dispensary undergo the required testing and compliance procedures outlined by the Office of Cannabis Management. These procedures include laboratory testing, labeling requirements, and product traceability from cultivation to sale. The dispensary’s inventory and operations are fully integrated into the state’s track-and-trace system, supporting transparency and compliance with state regulations.The Glens Falls location serves local residents and surrounding communities, including Queensbury, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls. As part of New York’s licensed cannabis retail market, the dispensary follows regulatory guidelines that include age verification, secure storage, and point-of-sale tracking.About RR Legacy Cannabis & Weed DispensaryRR Legacy Cannabis & Weed Dispensary is a licensed adult-use cannabis retailer located in Glens Falls, New York. Operating within the regulatory framework established by the Office of Cannabis Management, the dispensary provides cannabis products to adults 21 and older through in-store shopping and pickup options. The cannabis store offers products from licensed cultivators and processors across New York state as part of the state’s regulated cannabis marketplace. More information is available at www.rrlegacydisp.com or by visiting the dispensary during regular business hours. Additional updates on licensing and compliance can be found through the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

