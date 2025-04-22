ANA expands online booking capabilities via CargoWise eBookings

ANA is the first Japanese air carrier to connect to CargoWise

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) announce direct data integration to enable freight forwarders to plan, book, confirm and manage shipments with Japan’s largest airline in real-time from within CargoWise , the industry’s leading logistics execution platform.ANA is the first Japanese air carrier to be connected to CargoWise. The direct system-to-system connectivity between CargoWise and ANA is now in production and available to the extensive CargoWise community as part of the CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program. CargoWise customers, including all of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide, will have visibility of, and efficient access to ANA Cargo’s schedules, cargo availability, pricing and eBookings, in order to manage the full lifecycle of their air cargo shipments all without leaving CargoWise or re-keying data. The first forwarder to benefit from these significant efficiency benefits is DHL Global Forwarding.ANA is the largest airline in Japan and is based in Tokyo. ANA provides stable transportation services as a combination carrier fusing freight and passenger flight networks, across a route network spanning major cities in Asia, North America, and Europe.To make it even easier for freight forwarders to research and make bookings, ANA’s information is also available on CargoWise’s AirlineConnect marketplace that allows freight forwarders to review, compare and select offers from multiple airlines, from the one transaction.Kenichi Wakiya, Executive Vice President, Cargo Marketing & Services of ANA and President & CEO of ANA Cargo said: “ANA serves the world with key routes and we are focused on providing a cargo system that is easy and efficient for forwarders to conduct business on our network utilizing the systems they already use. Our integration with CargoWise enables seamless data transmission, creating an efficient and simplified booking experience for our major customers.”Max Sauberschwarz, Head of Global Air Freight at DHL Global Forwarding said: “At DHL we are committed to delivering excellence in a digital world. The direct data exchange means we can plan, book and manage shipments directly with ANA Cargo from within CargoWise, making our services more convenient and efficient for our customers.”Scott McCorquodale, Head of Airline Connectivity, WiseTech Global, said: “Japan is the world’s fourth largest economy and is one of the world’s largest producers of high technology manufactured goods and consumer products. These sectors create a high demand for inbound and outbound air cargo, and we’re delighted to partner with ANA to help facilitate this demand. ANA plays an important role in facilitating trade between Japan and the rest of the world, so the ability for our freight forwarders to access real-time flight availability and pricing information and complete their bookings on ANA, all without leaving CargoWise, will drive greater efficiency and accuracy across the supply chain.”

