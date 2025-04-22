NightFlight™ – Significantly Improves Downstream Salmon Smolts and Fingerlings Survival

Trout and other fish and avian predators consume dozens of Salmonid smolts in a single day

NightFlight™ automatically releases smolts and fingerlings at night when predators are asleep.

Our goal was to enhance the survival rates of salmonids and ensure a sustainable future for our riverine ecosystems.” — Ross Glover, UK biologist and inventor of the original prototype

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whooshh Innovations announces the launch of NightFlight™, an elegantly simple product designed to significantly improve the survival rates of out-migrating salmon in streams and rivers where predation occurs. NightFlight™ is keen to help accelerate salmon recovery efforts around the globe.Significantly Improved Escapement Success"After years of studies I am thrilled that NightFlight™ is now available in an off the shelf product" said Ross Glover, UK biologist and inventor of the original prototype. "Our goal was to enhance the survival rates of salmonids and ensure a sustainable future for our riverine ecosystems. This cost-effective product is designed to address the critical predation challenges faced by out-migrating fingerlings and smolts.”Whooshh CEO, Vincent Bryan III, expressed his enthusiasm for the impact the NightFlight™ solution will have for fisheries stakeholders around the world: “We are delighted to make available to dam owners and operators, government agencies, tribes and first nations, and so many NGOs, an affordable and proven downstream solution to reduce predation of smolts and fingerlings. To consistently see more than 40% improvement in survival in those waters where predation occurs is really exciting. The ROI literally starts on the first day of use.”Key Features• Smart Release: Automatically releases smolts and fingerlings under the cover of night for increased safety of the fish and fisheries personnel.• Protective: Shields juveniles from both fish and avian predators• Portable: Easily transported in the back of a pick-up truck or SUV.• Affordable: Priced at only USD $3,950.00.Orders and ReservationsDon’t wait another season. Place your orders online now at Downstream Passage Solution - Whooshh Innovations. Accelerate salmon recovery efforts around the world with this cost-effective, innovative solution.Be one of the first 100 NightFlight™ orders and save $250.00 on the purchase price.* Order Today! *Discount limited to a total of 10 NightFlight units per customer.About Whooshh InnovationsWhooshh Innovations Inc is a leading provider of sustainable fish passage solutions. Our mission is to develop and implement technologies that ensure the safe and efficient passage of fish around barriers, contributing to the health of aquatic ecosystems and the success of commercial fisheries. SAVE-FEED-GROW-HEALFor more information please see the Resources tab at Downstream Passage Solution - Whooshh Innovations

