EnviCore Achieves 100X Scale-Up, Successfully Demonstrating Multi-Tonne Continuous SCM Production in Thailand

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnviCore Inc. has successfully completed a 100X scale-up of its Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) technology in collaboration with Siam Cement Group (SCG) . This milestone marks a transition from bench-scale prototyping (TRL 6) to pilot-scale continuous production (TRL 7), demonstrating the feasibility of EnviCore’s low-temperature mineral transformation process at an industrially relevant scale.Scaling up from a 10 kg/day lab-scale process to a 1-tonne-per-day (TPD) pilot operation, EnviCore has produced multiple tonnes of SCMs continuously, confirming the technical viability and commercial potential of its process. Utilizing locally sourced materials from Thailand, the process has successfully enhanced the amorphous content and reactivity of SCMs by a factor of three. Early Strength Activity Index (SAI) results are promising, meeting ASTM C618 specifications, with further concrete and mortar testing underway.“This scale-up validates our technology’s ability to transform abundant, regionally available materials into high-performance, low-carbon SCMs,” said Shahrukh Shamim, CEO of EnviCore. “The smooth transition from bench to pilot scale, without major technical hurdles, demonstrates the robustness and ease of adoption of our process, reducing risks for future industrial-scale deployment.”The successful trials were made possible through SCG’s pilot operation expertise service, providing access to necessary infrastructure and technical support, which played a crucial role in validating EnviCore’s technology under industrial conditions. Their facilities and expertise ensured smooth execution, further reinforcing the practicality of EnviCore’s process at scale.With cement production responsible for nearly 8% of global CO₂ emissions, EnviCore’s scalable SCM technology provides a viable pathway to reducing the carbon footprint of cement manufacturing while maintaining material performance.Following this successful pilot-scale demonstration, EnviCore is moving forward with plans for a full-scale demonstration plant in British Columbia, Canada. This next phase will focus on refining operations, scaling production further, and supporting the industry’s transition to sustainable, low-carbon cementitious materials.For media inquiries, please contact:

