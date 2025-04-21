DPH Celebrates 10 Years of Growing Access to Fresh Produce Through Fruit and Vegetable Outlet Inventory

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Fruit and Vegetable Outlet Inventory (FVOI), a key initiative aimed at improving access to fresh fruits and vegetables for communities throughout the state.

The FVOI identifies and maps outlets where residents can purchase produce, making it easier for community members to find the nearest source of fresh fruits and vegetables. These outlets include farmers markets, roadside markets and mobile markets, all of which serve as vital sources of healthy food options.

“Anyone who has shopped at a farmers market can appreciate the freshness of the food, the interaction with farmers, and the opportunity to learn how the food was produced,” said Berry Kelly, Director of DPH’s Bureau of Community Nutrition Services. “While nutritious food is a cornerstone of society’s physical health, a vibrant community also includes sustainable economic opportunities. We all must have a desire to help farmers reach new markets and to help businesses bring healthier options to local communities. The Fruit and Vegetable Outlet Inventory is a wonderful tool that does that.”

The inventory process is carried out annually to ensure accurate data is available to the public and partner organizations.

In 2015, the first year of the inventory, 229 outlets were inventoried by DPH staff. The project has continued to expand, with a total of 385 outlets inventoried in 2024. This includes 159 farmers markets, 226 roadside markets, and seven mobile markets, ensuring that even the most remote areas are reached.

Of the identified outlets across the state, 79 accept Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Farmers' Market Nutrition Program benefits and 120 outlets accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/Electronic Benefits Transfer (SNAP/EBT).

For 10 years, the effort has played a crucial role in supporting farmers, local economies and public health by ensuring that fresh produce is accessible to a wide range of people, especially those in underserved areas.

It has also provided valuable insights to key partners, including the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets. These partners use the data to identify regions with limited access to fresh food, allowing them to focus their resources and outreach efforts on areas that need it the most.

“As the FVOI celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, it remains a vital tool in the pursuit of better health outcomes and stronger community connections through food,” said Michelle Yates, DPH Farmers' Market Nutrition Program Coordinator. “Whether through farmers markets, roadside markets or mobile markets, this initiative continues to ensure that fresh, nutritious options are available to all South Carolinians.”

Additional information and data are available in the 2025 South Carolina FVOI Overview.

