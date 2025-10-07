DPH Confirms 9th and 10th Case of Measles in Spartanburg County, Launches Webpage to Update Public on Outbreak

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 7, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed two additional cases of measles related to an ongoing outbreak of measles in Spartanburg County.

As of Oct. 7, 2025, a total of 7 measles cases have been reported to DPH in Spartanburg County since Sept. 25 and are part of the newly identified outbreak. An outbreak is defined as three or more cases of the same infectious disease that are linked to a common exposure.

The two new cases bring the number of confirmed measles cases in South Carolina to 10 since July 9, 2025, eight of which have been in Spartanburg County. Some cases are travel-related exposures or close contacts of known cases. Other cases, such as the current outbreak, have no identified source, suggesting that measles is circulating in the community and could spread further. To keep the public updated on the outbreak, DPH has created a new measles outbreak page with information about it on its website. That page will be updated by noon on Tuesdays and Fridays. In time, this update frequency may change to more or less each week depending on disease activity.

Key Takeaways:

Measles is Highly Contagious: A person is contagious four days before and after a rash begins, meaning someone can spread measles before they know they are infected. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. Measles infects 9 out of 10 susceptible individuals.

The measles vaccine (MMR and MMRV) is the best way to protect yourself and others against measles.

About Measles:

Most people recover from measles completely on their own.

For uncomplicated cases, bed rest, drinking plenty of fluids and over-the-counter medications to reduce the fever and headache may help make infected individuals more comfortable.

For those who require hospitalization, supportive care is the only treatment.

DPH’s measles page contains what people need to know about measles (e.g., video, educational materials), and frequently asked questions about symptoms, prevention, vaccination history, and DPH’s role in protecting South Carolina from measles.

U.S. Data: Find the latest numbers of confirmed U.S. measles cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) update this page weekly.

###