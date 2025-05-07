The Joint Chiropractic in Pasadena Hosts 'Spine Health for Desk Workers' Community Wellness Day
Join The Joint Chiropractic in Pasadena on May 18 for a free "Spine Health for Desk Workers" Wellness Day! Get posture screenings, ergonomic tips, and more.
The “Spine Health for Desk Workers” Wellness Day will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM at The Joint Chiropractic. Attendees will benefit from free posture screenings, complimentary mini-consultations, live ergonomic setup demos, and interactive workshops focused on stretches, desk exercises, and spinal care tips for desk-bound professionals.
“Desk work can take a toll on your spine, but simple changes can make a big difference,” said Gerald Edwards, D.C. “We’re excited to equip our community with tools to stay pain-free and energized.”
Guests can enter a raffle for a free month of chiropractic care and access exclusive event-day discounts on treatment packages. Light refreshments and workplace wellness giveaways will be provided.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time: 11 AM – 2 PM
Location: The Joint Chiropractic, 3575 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
RSVP: Call (626) 351-0253 or visit https://www.thejoint.com/california/pasadena/pasadena-east-31028
About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Chiropractic in Pasadena, CA, offers affordable, high-quality chiropractic care at 3575 E Foothill Blvd. Open daily with walk-in appointments, our modern facility provides personalized spinal adjustments to relieve pain and enhance wellness. Membership plans ensure accessible care for all, promoting natural healing without insurance hassles.
