The Joint Chiropractic in Pasadena Hosts 'Spine Health for Desk Workers' Community Wellness Day

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joint Chiropractic in Pasadena, California is proud to announce its “Spine Health for Desk Workers” Community Wellness Day, a one-day event dedicated to helping Pasadena’s remote and office workers prevent pain, improve posture, and boost spinal health. Led by Chiropractor Gerald Edwards, this initiative offers practical, natural solutions tailored for those spending long hours at desks or screens.The “Spine Health for Desk Workers” Wellness Day will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM at The Joint Chiropractic. Attendees will benefit from free posture screenings, complimentary mini-consultations, live ergonomic setup demos, and interactive workshops focused on stretches, desk exercises, and spinal care tips for desk-bound professionals.“Desk work can take a toll on your spine, but simple changes can make a big difference,” said Gerald Edwards, D.C. “We’re excited to equip our community with tools to stay pain-free and energized.”Guests can enter a raffle for a free month of chiropractic care and access exclusive event-day discounts on treatment packages. Light refreshments and workplace wellness giveaways will be provided.Event Details:Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025Time: 11 AM – 2 PMLocation: The Joint Chiropractic, 3575 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107RSVP: Call (626) 351-0253 or visit https://www.thejoint.com/california/pasadena/pasadena-east-31028 Media Contact: Adam Campos, Business OperatorThe Joint ChiropracticEmail: adam.campos@thejoint.comAbout The Joint ChiropracticThe Joint Chiropractic in Pasadena, CA, offers affordable, high-quality chiropractic care at 3575 E Foothill Blvd. Open daily with walk-in appointments, our modern facility provides personalized spinal adjustments to relieve pain and enhance wellness. Membership plans ensure accessible care for all, promoting natural healing without insurance hassles.

