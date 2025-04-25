CleverMade Wins 2025 Red Dot Award for Product Design

red dot design award technology

Award celebrates CleverMade’s innovative collapsible cooler line featuring proprietary SnapHinge™, CoolShield™, and FlexFold™ technologies

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleverMade is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Red Dot Award for Product Design, recognizing the brand’s groundbreaking line of collapsible coolers. Selected from thousands of global submissions, CleverMade’s coolers stood out for their blend of design innovation, performance, and sustainability.Designed by Abraham Peters, CleverMade’s Senior Product Design Manager, the award-winning cooler line showcases a suite of proprietary technologies that push the boundaries of traditional cooler design:• SnapHinge™ Technology: Patented hinges provide structural integrity while allowing the product to pop open and collapse flat in seconds.• Structured Rim & Base: A reinforced steel rim and rigid baseboard maintain the cooler’s shape, stability, and durability during use.• CoolShield™ Insulation: CleverMade’s proprietary 6-layer, thermal-reflective insulation delivers superior ice retention—keeping items cold for multiple days, without the bulk.• FlexFold™ Technology: Patented fold lines enable fast, one-step collapse for compact storage and easy portability.“I’m incredibly proud of our product development team for bringing this vision to life,” said Mike Carlson, CEO of CleverMade. “Making things better is at the core of everything we do and this win is an important milestone and launchpad for us. We’re going to continue to push the limits of product design and keep delivering a distinctive combination of innovation, design, sustainability, and value to our customers.“This award validates the design philosophy we live by at CleverMade—every line, fold, and feature has a purpose,” said Abraham Peters, Senior Product Design Manager. “We focused on solving real problems for real people—delivering high-performance coolers that are easier to use, store, and carry. It’s exciting to see that mission recognized on a global stage.”As a Red Dot winner, CleverMade’s cooler line will be exhibited at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany, featured in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, and showcased on red-dot.org. The official awards ceremony will take place on July 8, 2025, during the Red Dot Designers’ Night celebration in Germany.________________________________________About CleverMadeCleverMade is a California-based lifestyle brand with a portfolio of smart, space-saving solutions designed for modern life. From performance coolers to outdoor gear and home essentials, CleverMade's products are built for convenience, performance, and sustainability. CleverMade products can be found in major retailers and homes across the globe.

