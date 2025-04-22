Qubic Becomes the Fastest Blockchain in History — Verified at 15.52M TPS by CertiK

As certified by CertiK: Qubic is now the fastest blockchain in history, Peak TPS: 15,520,000

Live mainnet test sets a new industry benchmark for decentralized performance.

SEYCHELLES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qubic has officially achieved the fastest transaction speed ever recorded on a blockchain, hitting 15.52 million transactions per second (TPS) on its live Layer 1 mainnet. The result was independently verified and published by CertiK, a leading blockchain security and auditing firm.Unlike many previous tests conducted in isolated environments, Qubic’s milestone was accomplished live on mainnet — with no rollups, no gas fees, and no Layer 2 dependencies.Verified Performance on MainnetThe Qubic team conducted a live stress test on mainnet using its native tick-based architecture.While the test session spanned a longer runtime with many ticks executed, the certified performance result — 15.52 million TPS and 1.518 billion transfers — is drawn from the 10 peak ticks verified by CertiK.Key Metrics (verified by CertiK):- Peak TPS: 15,520,000- Total Transfers: 1.518 billion- Finality: Instant, zero delayCompared to leading networks:- TON: 104,715 TPS (simulated testnet burst)- Solana: ~65,000 TPS (under ideal conditions)- Sui, Aptos, Arbitrum: All under 1M TPS- Qubic: 15.52M TPS — on mainnetDesigned for Real Compute — AI, DePIN, AGIQubic’s breakthrough isn’t just speed — it’s capability. The network’s unique tick-based architecture delivers atomic consensus, execution, and finality in a single synchronized cycle.This enables use cases previously limited by blockchain constraints:- AI compute: inference, pipelines, and training- DePIN networks: sensor mesh, geospatial routing- Composable DeFi: real-time logic with instant finality“This isn’t just about speed. It’s about what becomes possible because of it. With 15.52 million TPS live on mainnet — and verified by CertiK — Qubic gives us something we’ve never had before: decentralized infrastructure fast enough for real-time AI, scalable enough for DePIN, and strong enough to support what comes next: AGI. If we want AGI to be decentralized, censorship-resistant, and built for everyone — this is where it begins,” said Jennifer King, Chief Marketing Officer, Qubic Network.The CertiK Report and Explorer DataThe test results are fully auditable and available via: Qubic Explorer — on-chain tick data and logs Performance Visualizer — graphical breakdown Full CertiK Report — official certificationAbout QubicQubic is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed for real-time decentralized compute. Powered by uPoW and tick-based consensus, it delivers zero-fee transactions, instant finality, and unparalleled throughput — unlocking scalable infrastructure for AI, DePIN, DeFi, and AGI-level applications.Learn more at https://qubic.org/ About CertiKCertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, providing audit, monitoring, and formal verification services for top-tier blockchain networks. With a mission to secure the Web3 world, CertiK has audited hundreds of projects, ensuring trust through transparency.More at https://www.certik.com/

