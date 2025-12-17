Young Women’s Power Lunch: Empowering Futures Through Mentorship

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, hosted its 8th Young Women’s Power Lunch. This more intimate lunch brought together young women from Gunderson High School, Roberto Cruz Leadership Academy, and Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy to connect with mentors including female judicial officers, attorneys, peace officers and local leaders.

