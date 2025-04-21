Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Shelby County Officer Acted with Legal Justification in Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the March 6, 2025, fatal shooting of David Robert Plagmann by a Shelby County deputy was legally justified.

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation found that at approximately 4:45 a.m. on March 6, a 911 caller requested a welfare check for his friend David Plagmann after Plagmann posted a concerning message on social media of an arm surrounded by blood. The caller arrived at Plagmann’s residence and saw that Plagmann was intoxicated, the garage floor was recently washed, and blood appeared to be on snow in the driveway. Plagmann was at the residence alone and would not let the caller inside.

A Shelby County deputy arrived on scene and saw Plagmann enter the garage while holding a rifle. The deputy directed Plagmann to put the rifle down several times. Plagmann refused and attempted to rack the rifle. The deputy took cover behind his patrol car, drew his firearm, and again instructed Plagmann to put the weapon down. Plagmann replied, “Nope,” and walked toward the driveway with the rifle pointed up under his chin. Plagmann told the deputy multiple times that he was going to “do it” and that he hated his life. The deputy heard a “click” as Plagmann pulled the trigger, but the rifle did not fire.

The deputy remained behind his patrol car, requested assistance, and continued to calmly ask Plagmann to put his rifle down. During the conversation, Plagmann told the deputy that there was a body in a nearby vehicle. Plagmann later said that he killed his girlfriend, and medical personnel would not be able to help her. After some time, Plagmann went into the garage, came back outside with two beers, and began drinking one.

Two more officers arrived on scene to provide backup and set up across the street from the house. Plagmann moved the muzzle away from his chin, racked his rifle, and pointed it towards the deputy behind the patrol car. Seeing the immediate threat to the deputy behind the patrol car, an officer across the street fired his rifle and Plagmann fell to the ground. The deputies secured Plagmann and began rendering medical aid. Plagmann was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

A later investigation found thirteen rifle rounds in Plagmann’s pockets. Officers checked the vehicle in the home’s driveway and found the dead body of Plagmann’s girlfriend with multiple 9mm gunshot wounds. Investigators found spent 9mm casings in the garage and, in a backyard burn pit, bloody women’s clothing, a cell phone with a bullet hole in it, and a burned video recording system. A 9mm handgun and ammunition were found in Plagmann’s pickup truck that was located in rural Shelby County.

Plagmann was armed, intoxicated, and refused numerous commands to drop his rifle. After 30 minutes of this behavior, Plagmann aimed his rifle at a deputy and pumped the lever action to prepare to fire. Plagmann was a clear and immediate threat to both the deputy and surrounding neighborhood.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

###

For More Information:

Zach Hoffman | Chief of Staff

zach.hoffman@ag.iowa.gov