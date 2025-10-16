Attorney General Brenna Bird Secures Conviction in Monona County Homicide by Vehicle Case

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that her office secured a conviction against Wakinyan Tola Freemont for Homicide by Vehicle - Operating Under the Influence, a class B felony, in Monona County, Iowa, on October 9, 2025.

On the morning of October 18, 2023, Freemont was driving a vehicle on Highway 175 in Monona County, Iowa, while under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine. He crossed the center line and into the lane of an oncoming vehicle driven by John Creswell. As a result of Freemont's actions, the vehicles collided almost head-on, killing Mr. Creswell.

“Driving under the influence is not only against the law, but it is extremely dangerous and, far too often, results in death. The family and friends of Mr. Creswell will never be the same, and it’s truly heartbreaking. His death was preventable,” said Attorney General Bird. “I want to thank the Monona County Sheriff's Department, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, and the Iowa State Patrol for investigating the crime, and the State Medical Examiner and the Division of Criminal Investigations Crime Lab for their assistance with the investigation. Thanks also to Monona County Attorney Haley Bryan and her office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Andrew Schoonhoven and Ryan Baldridge along with the Statewide Prosecution Division of the Attorney General’s Office.”

The district court will schedule a sentencing hearing to occur at a later date.

