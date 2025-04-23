TapClicks Launches Game-Changing AI Agents to Transform Marketing Intelligence

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the recognized leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI Agents – smart embedded assistants that utterly transform how marketers gain insights to their data, and make strategic decisions.

These new AI Agents complement the Executive Summary agents delivered in 2024, and now add “intelligence on demand” extracted directly from whole dashboards within the TapClicks platform, providing marketers with instant contextual summaries of campaign pacing, spend efficiency, forecasting projections and more. Executive Summary Agents now recap results of complex dashboard data in clear and concise takeaways, while new advanced agents analyze trends, identify anomalies, and forecast campaign performance in seconds. Through it all, TapClicks is reshaping the way marketers interact with their data.

“Marketing teams are up to their eyeballs in dashboards, metrics, and constant change,” said Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks. “With AI Agents, our customers now have not just more data—but smarter data — at their fingertips. It’s like having an expert strategist built right into the platform.”

Each AI Agent is activated by user context or selectable prompts and designed to surface insights in seconds. Whether providing basic trend analysis, identifying budget overspending risks, or uncovering marketing mix anomalies, the agents do the heavy lifting—freeing teams to focus on strategy, execution and results.

“We believe insights should flow easily from the data,” said Angshuman Rudra, Director of Product Management at TapClicks. “Our new AI Agents uncover intelligence already captured in our customers’ dashboards, saving hours of manual work, helping teams act faster, and truly enabling marketing analytics as a proactive, strategic advantage.”

The first TapClicks AI Agents are now available in general release to all customers, and more Agents will be released regularly throughout 2025.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks and the new AI Agents, visit www.tapclicks.com.

