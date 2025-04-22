Carebox Welcomes the Serenely Guided Foundation to Its Network of Advocacy Partners

Enhancing Access to Clinical Trials for Rare Disease Patients

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carebox Healthcare Solutions, the leader in clinical trial patient engagement, welcomes the Serenely Guided Foundation for Rare Diseases to the Carebox Connect Network™ to improve access to clinical research opportunities for rare disease patients. The newly launched Serenely Guided Clinical Trial Concierge website on the Carebox Connect™ platform helps patients easily find a broader range of treatment options in research tailored to their specific conditions.Most rare diseases are studied in a limited number of trials, yet over 300 million patients globally are affected by a rare disease. Rare disease patients often face long diagnostic delays and limited treatment options. For many, clinical research is their only path to new therapies. The new website enables patients to identify potentially relevant research opportunities using condition-based questionnaires.“Navigating clinical trial options can be overwhelming for rare disease patients and their families – I experienced that firsthand,” said Sarah Woods, Founder of Serenely Guided Foundation. “Partnering with Carebox allows us to simplify that journey, helping patients feel seen, supported, and better equipped to access trials that may change their lives.”Because of Sarah and her son’s personal diagnosis with Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), the Serenely Guided Foundation Clinical Trial Concierge website will add HHT, along with a variety of rare disease trials and will keep expanding.“Our relationship with Serenely Guided Foundation reflects Carebox’s commitment to improving clinical trial access for underserved patient populations,” said Cara Bruzzi, Director of Services at Carebox Healthcare Solutions. “By adding advocacy groups, like Serenely Guided Foundation, to our network, we’re helping patients identify appropriate research treatment options as well as accelerating the availability of new treatments by improving clinical trial enrollment timelines.”About Serenely Guided FoundationFounded by Sarah Woods in 2023, the Serenely Guided Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of patients, families, caregivers and those affected by rare diseases. Its focus is providing easy access to resources in the areas of wellness, nutrition, education, clinical trials, as well as creating rare disease awareness, and its mission is to help guide the patient and caregiver journey with ease. Learn more at serenelyguidedfoundation.org About Carebox Healthcare SolutionsCarebox revolutionizes clinical trial engagement with its Carebox Connect™ platform, powered by condition-based matching algorithms that accelerate patient recruitment and enhance trial efficiency. Serving over two million patients globally, Carebox simplifies trial navigation while supporting sponsors in optimizing recruitment diversity and operational performance. Learn more at careboxhealth.com

