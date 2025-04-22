BlueCloudX Awarded Patent for Groundbreaking GDPR-Compliant Credential Management System

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueCloudX , a leader in privacy-first cloud technologies, announced today it has been awarded a U.S. patent for its advanced credential management system that empowers individuals with unprecedented control over how their personal data is accessed and shared.The patented technology introduces GDPR wallets, a secure method for users to store and selectively share private data with authorized consumers. The system creates specialized GDPR directories to ensure consumers have controlled and compliant access to wallet records.“This patent reflects years of dedication to user-first design in data privacy,” said Al O. Pacino II, Co-Founder of BlueCloudX. “We’ve created a system where individuals are no longer passive participants in data sharing—they’re in control from start to finish.”When an individual chooses to stop sharing data with a specific consumer, the system deactivates that connection—blocking access to any newly added records while preserving historical access only when legally justified. For broader privacy actions, users can also globally deactivate all consumer access, with the system dynamically enforcing access filters based on timing and deactivation scope, thus enabling organizations to comply with GDPR laws, USA privacy acts, FDA, and EMA regulatory requirements.“As privacy regulations continue to evolve, organizations need systems that aren’t just compliant, but proactive,” added TIna Posey, CEO of BlueCloudX. “This patent is a major step in helping both individuals and businesses responsibly navigate the modern global privacy landscape.”With two global patents already granted and another on the way, BlueCloudX is set to become the destination platform for GDPR-compliant data management and connectivity for the busy healthcare and clinical research professional internationally.About BlueCloudXBlueCloudX is a Public Benefit Corporation operating in the public interest. As the creator of the GDPRWalletand GDPRDirectory, we make healthcare and clinical research better™ by connecting organizations in real-time to streamline the managerial and compliance processes required by organizations and regulatory agencies. BlueCloudX members use our proprietary and patented networking technologies to focus on compliance, EU General Data Protection (GDPR), US privacy laws, globally standardized education on standards of care and competencies as required by national and international government agencies. BlueCloud enables sites to be connected with sponsors, CROs, universities and thousands of other industry stakeholders for marketing, business and compliance purposes. Available in more than 196 countries and used by more than 2.5 million healthcare and research professionals, who use the GDPRWalletto connect, organize, centralize and share real-time verifiable required information for business and compliance activities. Our mission is to transform the future of data ownership—one wallet at a time.

