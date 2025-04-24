Preflight Mitigator Rebrands to RISE SMS, Expanding Its Mission to Elevate Aviation Safety

Elevate Safety, Everywhere. See what’s waiting for you when you log into RISE SMS. From real-time performance insights to clear task prioritization, our full-featured platform helps safety teams stay proactive, organized, and audit-ready—on any device. RISE SMS in your pocket. Easily submit, reassess, or review risk forms on the go—no app store required. Whether you’re in the field or on the flight line, RISE SMS keeps safety at your fingertips.

A modern name for a modern solution—RISE SMS reflects our commitment to advancing safety management for today’s aviation operators.

RISE SMS marks our evolution into a complete safety platform—built to simplify compliance, support safety teams, and promote a stronger safety culture across aviation operations.” — Michael Sidler, CEO and Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preflight Mitigator, a trusted provider of aviation safety risk management software, today announced its official rebrand to RISE SMS. The new name reflects the company’s evolution from a risk assessment tool into a full-featured, future-ready Safety Management System (SMS) platform designed to elevate safety standards across aviation operations of all sizes.This rebrand marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and long-term vision. RISE SMS now supports the entire safety management lifecycle—from assessments and hazard reporting to corrective actions, performance monitoring, and safety promotion. The updated brand and platform signal a renewed focus on scalability, intelligent automation, and data-driven safety culture.“This is more than just a name change,” said Michael Sidler, CEO of RISE SMS. “RISE SMS reflects our commitment to helping aviation teams lead with clarity, simplify compliance, and proactively manage risk. It’s about empowering organizations to build smarter, more connected safety systems that adapt and grow as their operations evolve.”From Risk Assessment Tool to Full SMS PlatformSince its launch, Preflight Mitigator focused on simplifying safety risk assessments in an industry bogged down by spreadsheets and paper-based processes. Over time, the platform expanded to include tools for safety assurance, hazard reporting, policy distribution, and more—leading to the need for a name that captures its full capabilities and broader impact.RISE SMS now serves a diverse customer base across FAA-regulated sectors, including FAR Parts 91, 125, 135, 141, 145, and 139. The platform is trusted by operators, maintenance teams, flight schools, and airport authorities to streamline their safety processes and stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements.What’s New: A Smarter, More Connected FutureWhile the platform’s core ease-of-use and FAA compliance remain unchanged, the rebrand introduces a forward-looking roadmap focused on AI-driven insights, systemic risk detection, and automation of audits and evaluations.Upcoming platform enhancements include:○ AI-Powered Risk Assessments that automatically suggest severity, likelihood, and mitigations based on historical patterns and contextual data.○ Smart FRAT Suggestions that analyze past assessments to help crews identify risk factors earlier and make more informed preflight decisions.○ Audit & Evaluation Automation to reduce manual tasks, assign follow-ups, and ensure closed-loop compliance with less administrative overhead.○ Data-Driven Recommendations that analyze performance statistics and identify correlations—offering summary insights to help safety managers prioritize actions and improve outcomes.“RISE SMS is built for where the industry is headed—not just where it’s been,” added Sidler. “Our team is investing in tools that help operators go beyond compliance, making safety management more predictive, more collaborative, and more effective.”About RISE SMSRISE SMS is a modern, mobile-first Safety Management System platform designed to help aviation organizations elevate safety, ensure compliance, and foster a culture of continuous improvement. With tools for risk management, hazard reporting, safety assurance, and policy integration, RISE SMS supports a range of aviation sectors including corporate flight departments, repair stations, training programs, and airports.Built around FAA Part 5 requirements and industry best practices, RISE SMS simplifies complex workflows and unites teams under a single, intuitive platform. The company operates with a commitment to innovation, customer service, and the belief that safety should always be on the rise.

