Alliance Presents Project Cure CRC Poster Sessions at AACR Annual Meeting & Awards New Grants to Accelerate Progress

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when cancer research is experiencing uncertainty and setbacks, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) is strengthening its commitment to its Project Cure CRC initiative because tomorrow can’t wait. Project Cure CRC funds cutting-edge colorectal cancer (CRC) research and aims to improve patient outcomes through its dynamic patient navigation portal, BlueHQ .org. As the leading nonprofit dedicated to ending the disease, the Alliance awarded three new grants from Project Cure CRC and is presenting two poster sessions at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, April 25-30, in Chicago, IL. To date, the total Project Cure CRC investment in innovative colorectal cancer research is more than $11.2 million with 24 grants funded.“Without research, there is no progress,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Project Cure CRC provides critically needed funding to explore high-risk, high-reward breakthroughs in treatments for colorectal cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer death in the nation.”Project Cure CRC Poster Sessions at AACR:Title: " Advancing Colorectal Cancer Research and Personalized Treatment through a CRC Platform Clinical Trial"Summary: The CRC platform trial will establish a collaborative, data-driven framework to accelerate the translation of research into clinical application. By incorporating ongoing adjustments and emphasizing targeted therapies, the trial aligns with the Alliance’s mission to deliver impactful research and offer personalized, effective treatments to CRC patients with limited options under current care.Presenting Authors: Kim Newcomer, David Fenstermacher, Michael SapienzaTitle: "Advancing Precision Medicine in Colorectal Cancer through Innovative Research and Targeted Therapies"Summary: The Alliance is committed to advancing precision medicine and addressing key gaps in CRC care, particularly for patients with treatment-resistant profiles. By funding high-impact research and fostering collaboration, Project Cure CRC aims to accelerate the development of personalized, effective treatments for CRC patients, transforming the landscape of colorectal cancer care through personalized treatments, faster access to therapies, and improved outcomes.Presenting Authors: Kim Newcomer, David Fenstermacher, Michael SapienzaRecent Project Cure CRC Grants:Recipients of the most recent Project Cure CRC grants include investigators from across the nation focusing on various topics in colorectal cancer:- Brandon Bordeau, Ph.D., University of Michigan - Antibody PROTAC Conjugates for the Treatment of Colorectal Cancer ($200,000)- Karin Pelka, Ph.D., The J. David Gladstone Institutes - Shattering the Immunotherapy Ceiling in Colorectal Cancer ($500,000)- Raul Mostoslavsky, M.D., Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital - Targeting Novel Drivers of Metastatic Disease in Colorectal Cancer ($200,000)For more information on Project Cure CRC, to donate, or to submit a research proposal, please visit colorectalcancer.org/research About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

