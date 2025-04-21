Secretary Doug Burgum Joins Fox News Sunday

Yesterday, Secretary Burgum joined Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday to discuss how mining rare earth minerals in the United States is critical to increasing electricity production and winning the AI arms race against China. They also discussed government efficiency efforts in the Department of the Interior and how we are staffing up for peak season at our National Parks in anticipation for a great summer. Watch the video on YouTube.



