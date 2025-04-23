Learn Look Locate and Walgreens Expand Breast Cancer Education with New Aromatase Inhibitor Resource

A Comprehensive Guide to Aromatase Inhibitors: Essential Tools for Managing Hormone Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer Presented by Learn Look Locate and Walgreens “We know that understanding your treatment is key to feeling in control of your care,” said Alex Cosimano. “This resource gives patients the knowledge they need and the confidence to ask the right questions, manage side effects, and stay on track with the At Learn Look Locate, we believe that the best care comes from a collaborative approach. By uniting the expertise of oncology pharmacists, medical oncologists, and the real experiences of breast cancer survivors, we create a comprehensive support system.

Learn Look Locate and Walgreens unveil a powerful new resource to help breast cancer patients take control of hormone therapy with expert-backed support.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn Look Locate (LLL), a global leader in breast cancer education and patient support, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new educational webpage on aromatase inhibitors in partnership with Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy. This essential resource aims to empower breast cancer patients with the knowledge and tools they need to manage hormone therapy confidently and improve treatment outcomes.Meeting a Critical Need for Breast Cancer PatientsMore than 70% of breast cancer cases are hormone receptor-positive, making aromatase inhibitors a cornerstone of treatment for postmenopausal women (American Cancer Society). While these medications are highly effective at reducing the risk of recurrence by lowering estrogen levels, they often come with challenging side effects such as joint pain, fatigue, and bone thinning—leaving many patients searching for answers and support.“Patients undergoing hormone therapy often struggle with side effects that impact their daily lives,” said Laly Havern, Director, Clinical Pharmacy Strategy, Oncology at Walgreens. “Through our collaboration with Learn Look Locate, we are providing patients with trusted, easily accessible information and direct access to expert support from our Walgreens specialty pharmacists. This is about empowering patients to understand their treatment and feel supported every step of the way.”Aromatase Inhibitors: The Power of a Unified ApproachLearn Look Locate’s new resource explains how aromatase inhibitors work, their benefits, and how to manage side effects. It features expert insights from Dr. William Audeh, a leading medical oncologist, and Alex Cosimano, PharmD, a Walgreens specialty pharmacist—both medical advisors at Learn Look Locate—alongside real patient stories that add authenticity and relatability.“We know that understanding your treatment is key to feeling in control of your care,” said Alex Cosimano. “This resource gives patients the knowledge they need and the confidence to ask the right questions, manage side effects, and stay on track with their treatment.”The collaboration between Learn Look Locate and Walgreens creates a seamless patient support system, combining medical expertise with compassionate guidance. Survivors like Kelly share firsthand experiences with aromatase inhibitors, helping others feel less alone in their journey.Addressing Side Effects and Supporting AdherenceAdherence to aromatase inhibitors is critical to improving breast cancer survival rates, yet studies show that up to 50% of patients stop taking their medication due to side effects (JAMA Oncology, 2018). The new resource addresses this challenge head-on by offering practical advice on managing symptoms and providing access to Walgreens’ expert oncology-trained pharmacists for ongoing support.A Partnership for Greater ImpactThrough this collaboration, Learn Look Locate and Walgreens create a bridge between patients and healthcare providers. Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy offers expert pharmacist consultations, educational materials, and essential tools to help patients understand and adhere to their treatments for optimal results.“We want every breast cancer patient to feel supported and informed,” said Cynthia Jordan, Founder and CEO of Learn Look Locate. “With this new resource, we’re not just providing information—we’re helping patients navigate treatment with confidence and empowering them to take control of their health.”Explore the Resource and Take Control of Your HealthPatients and caregivers are encouraged to visit the new aromatase inhibitor resource on Learn Look Locate to gain a better understanding of hormone therapy and how to manage it effectively.Visit the new page here: https://learnlooklocate.com/aromatase-inhibitors-hormone-therapy-guide/ About Learn Look LocateFounded in 2018 by breast cancer survivor Cynthia Jordan, Learn Look Locate is a global platform dedicated to breast cancer education and patient empowerment. Featuring expert insights and survivor stories, the site provides medically vetted resources to help individuals make informed decisions throughout their breast cancer journey. Learn more at LearnLookLocate.com and follow @learnlooklocate on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and X.

