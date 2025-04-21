Colombian Fashion Takes Over Miami: Colombiamoda Returns with 20 Designer Brands and Global Ambitions

Casa Colombiamoda 2025

Miami will become the showcase for Colombian fashion, highlighting its value proposition centered on sustainability, global perspective, and signature design.

Our mission: to amplify our industry’s creative power and connect our designers with real opportunities abroad” — Manuela Gómez, Head of Internationalization at Inexmoda.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful first edition in Miami, Colombiamoda – Colombia’s Fashion Week – returns stronger than ever. From May 29th to 31st, the event comes back to spotlight Colombian fashion on the international stage, featuring 20 leading brands that will showcase their creative, sustainable, and signature collections at Casa Colombiamoda, a curated space for business, networking, and lifestyle, aligned with Swim Week Miami 2025. For more information, please visit: https://colombiamoda.com/colombiamoda-internacional/

Organized by Inexmoda, Colombiamoda Miami is part of its internationalization strategy—building bridges between Colombia’s fashion ecosystem and key global markets. This second edition reinforces the power of Latin American design by connecting strategic buyers with high-impact brands ready to enter the U.S. market.

“After an incredible reception in 2024, we return to Miami with a stronger, more diverse showcase and an even more global mindset. Our mission is clear: to amplify our industry’s creative power and connect our designers with real opportunities abroad,” said Manuela Gómez, Head of Internationalization at Inexmoda.

According to Inexmoda’s Fashion Observatory, in 2024, Colombia exported over $223 million USD in textiles and apparel to the U.S., consolidating the country as its top export destination, accounting for 31% of total exports. With a fashion import market exceeding $107 billion USD, the U.S.—and Miami in particular—serves as a strategic entry point for brands looking to scale.

This event aligns with a global shift in consumer demand, where hyper-local production and supply chain traceability are gaining traction in the pursuit of authenticity, quality, and sustainability.

Known for its cultural and commercial vibrancy, Miami continues to emerge as a connection hub between Latin America and key fashion capitals like New York, Paris, and Milan. Its dynamic ecosystem of high-end buyers and consumers offers the ideal platform for Colombian brands seeking expansion with identity and distinction.

In 2024, fashion and accessories sales in Florida reached $25 billion USD, according to Statista, while Business Insurance USA reported a 25% surge in resort-style fashion sales—trends that align perfectly with Colombian design.

The Opening Night Experience of Colombiamoda Miami will feature 20 Colombian brands, all of which have gone through Inexmoda’s business transformation programs:

ANTHIAS, ANTOINE ATELIER, BAMBOLEIRA, BLESS HS, CAMBIL, CELESTINO, CLEA, GRACIES, INFINITA ES INFINITA, MATILDA, MAYORGA, MIA MULATTA, PLISSE, RELICARIO, SIMONA, TINTA LATINA, TOSCANO, among others.

The lifestyle section of the event will include brands that represent the connection between fashion and sports, culture, and entertainment experiences, such as GoRigoGo and Action Black.

The initiative once again counts on the support of FedEx, which is sponsoring three participating brands, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the global expansion of Colombian talent.

The opening runway show will be led by renowned designer Andrés Otálora, while Bless will take a prominent role in the official catwalk lineup—highlighting the sophistication and strong identity of Colombian design.

Colombiamoda has evolved into a strategic platform for education, exports, and brand positioning. In 2024, 300 Colombian brands received specialized training through a program in partnership with Inquire Studios, focusing on international sales strategies. The brands participating in Colombiamoda Miami are all graduates of this program, reflecting their high level of preparedness.

With its second edition in Miami, Colombiamoda—Colombia’s Fashion Week—continues to cement its role as a driving force behind the growth of Colombian design. More than just an event, it serves as a gateway to international markets, where authenticity, sustainability, and innovation come together to position Colombian brands at the forefront of global fashion.

Follow Colombiamoda and Inexmoda:

Colombiamoda Website:https://colombiamoda.com/colombiamoda-internacional/

Colombiamoda Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colombiamoda_oficial/

Inexmoda Website: https://inexmoda.org.co/

Inexmoda Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inexmoda/

PRESS CONTACT:

Catalina Maya PR – camila@catalinamayapr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.