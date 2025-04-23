ConectUS Wins Business Agent Partner of the Year

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConectUS Wireless, the cell tower technology expert, is delighted to win the coveted title of Wireless Business Agent Partner of the Year from Verizon.

Speaking on March 25, Mark Tina, Channel Chief and Vice President of Indirect Partner Sales for Verizon Business, said, “Having a positive culture that extends to the community around you, as well as a spirit of innovation, are core values we look at … we’re lucky to work with them.”

In receiving the award on behalf of ConectUS, Executive Vice President Rick Stapp said, “I am constantly elated by the expertise, commitment and passion demonstrated by every single member of our ConectUS family. Our partners always tell me how much they appreciate the personal attention they receive from ConectUS support staff. They especially like our commitment to answering every phone call during business hours.”

Verizon’s decision to pick ConectUS out of a crowded field was based on the ConectUS team’s innovative ways of educating SMBs and enterprise customers about advances in new technologies. Especially cell tower technologies (CTT). With CTT, businesses avoid the delays associated with trenching, hanging wires above ground and truck rolls. So that services can be up and running within hours rather than weeks.

Instead of only talking to SMBs and enterprise customers about the advantages of new technologies, ConectUS and ConectUS Partners take wireless technologies on the road to multiple events across the U.S., both indoors and outdoors, so that people can see the technologies in action.

New business customers appreciate seeing real-life use cases rather than reading about them in brochures.

About ConectUS Wireless

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.

ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Network. In addition to tablets and smartphones, our channel offers broadband internet, business continuity services, video conferencing, a feature rich office phone system, vehicle logistics and tracking, and much more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer’s place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.

