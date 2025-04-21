Veteran satisfaction and trust in VA telehealth continues to rise

More Veterans are turning to VA telehealth for their care, and for good reason: It’s convenient, accessible and built to meet their unique needs.

For Veterans like Victoria Backus, VA telehealth has been successful in part because it’s tailored to her. She uses several VA apps to manage her care, including VA Video Connect to meet with her VA providers.

“To get to the closest VA facility, I have to take multiple buses. A reason my health declined was because I wasn’t making appointments on a regular basis. VA Video Connect has allowed me to make those appointments and receive a continuity of care,” she said.

So far in fiscal year 2025, more than 2.7 million Veterans have chosen to participate in over 7.1 million episodes of VA telehealth care. This marks a 12% increase in telehealth use by Veterans over last year, highlighting growing enthusiasm for this Veteran-centric option.

Veterans are sharing positive experiences—and the data reflects it

According to data from the first half of the fiscal year, 91.9% of Veterans who have used telehealth are satisfied with the services, and 89% report trusting it as part of their overall health care. One of the most-used VA technologies is the VA Video Connect app, which allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet with providers from anywhere in the U.S. through video. The data shows that 93.1% of Veterans are satisfied with these video telehealth visits, and 92.4% report trusting telehealth after participating in them. These numbers are rising and exceed Veteran experience feedback in any of the previous four years.

“These numbers are more than just statistics—they represent the positive impact our telehealth providers and services are having on the lives of Veterans,” said Dr. Kevin Galpin, executive director of VA Telehealth Services. “We are honored to help fulfill VA’s commitment to provide world-class services that put the needs of Veterans first.”

Care that meets Veterans where they are

Telehealth has revolutionized health care for Veterans. It has made VA care more accessible, efficient and trusted than ever.

Veterans can use VA telehealth to complement their in-person VA care. Telehealth helps VA deliver critical services to Veterans, including mental health care, primary care and cancer care. Veterans should speak with their VA provider to see whether telehealth is a good fit for their health care needs.

To learn more about telehealth at VA, visit the VA Telehealth Services website.