Veteran Resources: Events of the week April 21, 2025

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National

April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: Social Security Administration: Survivor Benefits – Online

April 24, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: MOAA Virtual Hiring Event – Online

April 24, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair

April 29, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: VA Center for Faith – “Pre-Need and Burial Eligibility”

April 29, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Assessing and Preventing Suicide Risk: Implementing the Columbia Screener in Real-World Settings

April 29, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online

April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET, Online: Denim Day

April 30, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 30, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

April 30, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Grupo de apoyo en español para cuidadores de militares y veteranos -Online

Alabama

April 29, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

No events listed for this week

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

April 23, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

April 23, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Celebrate Earth Day and Whole Health at the Veterans Garden

April 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Campus Beautification Event

April 28, 2025, 12:00 – 4:30 p.m. ET, Pleasanton, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Pleasanton

April 30, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Denim Day at West LA

Colorado

No events listed for this week

Connecticut

No events listed for this week

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

April 24, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, DC: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

Florida

April 23, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!

Georgia

No events listed for this week

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

April 23, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Women Veterans coffee social

April 25, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

Indiana

April 23, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. ET, Fort Wayne, IN: Honor Flight Northeast Flight #50 sendoff

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

April 30, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET,

Kentucky

April 23, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY

April 30, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY

Louisiana

April 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Springfield, LA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Springfield, LA

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

No events listed for this week

Massachusetts

April 24, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

April 29, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Flint, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

April 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Howell, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

April 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Troy, MI: Oakland County Veterans Resource Fair

April 25, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Ann Arbor, MI: Stop the Bleed Training Event

April 29, 2025, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Ionia, MI: Ionia County Veteran Expo

Minnesota

April 24, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Welch, MN: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Welch, MN

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

No events listed for this week

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

April 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, East Orange, NJ: VANJHCS | Self-Care Day in Honor of Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month

New Mexico

No events listed for this week

New York

April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Rochester, NY: Women’s Health and Wellness Fair

North Carolina

No events listed for this week

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

April 24, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Georgetown , OH: Spring Wellness Fair

April 24, 2025, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Akron, OH: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Akron, OH

April 26, 2025, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Dublin, OH: Sweet Connections: Cupcake Decorating for Women Veterans – Dublin, OH

April 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Bellbrook, OH: Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival

April 26, 2025, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Sylvania, OH: Toledo Warriors Hockey

April 27, 2025, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: Community Mental Health Fair

April 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, Bryan, OH: MyHealtheVet sign up support

Oklahoma

No events listed for this week

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

No events listed for this week

Puerto Rico

April 25, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Aguadilla, PR: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Aguadilla, PR

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Myrtle Beach, SC: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Myrtle Beach, SC

April 24, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Myrtle Beach, SC: Veterans Hour

April 25, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Moncks Corner, SC: Berkeley County Veterans Affairs VHA Enrollment Event

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

April 23, 2025, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Clarksville, TN: 2025 Clarksville VA Expo

April 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Murfreesboro, TN: Blood Drive

Texas

No events listed for this week

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

April 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 25, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: DOD Skillbridge EXPO – Newport News, VA

April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 30, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

No events listed for this week

West Virginia

No events listed for this week

Wisconsin

April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Wisconsin Rapids, WI: Wisconsin Rapids WI- Women’s Health Education on Wheels and Round Table

April 23, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Merrill, WI: Tri- County Heroes Fair

April 25, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Tomah, WI: Tomah WI- VA Medical Center Annual Earth Day Recycling Event

April 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Tomah, WI: Tomah WI- DEA Drug Take Back Day

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.

Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.