Veteran Resources: Events of the week April 21, 2025
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National
April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
April 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: Social Security Administration: Survivor Benefits – Online
April 24, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: MOAA Virtual Hiring Event – Online
April 24, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair
April 29, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: VA Center for Faith – “Pre-Need and Burial Eligibility”
April 29, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Assessing and Preventing Suicide Risk: Implementing the Columbia Screener in Real-World Settings
April 29, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online
April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET, Online: Denim Day
April 30, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
April 30, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat
April 30, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Grupo de apoyo en español para cuidadores de militares y veteranos -Online
Alabama
April 29, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
No events listed for this week
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
April 23, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
April 23, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Celebrate Earth Day and Whole Health at the Veterans Garden
April 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Campus Beautification Event
April 28, 2025, 12:00 – 4:30 p.m. ET, Pleasanton, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Pleasanton
April 30, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Denim Day at West LA
Colorado
No events listed for this week
Connecticut
No events listed for this week
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
April 24, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, DC: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
Florida
April 23, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!
Georgia
No events listed for this week
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
April 23, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Women Veterans coffee social
April 25, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
Indiana
April 23, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. ET, Fort Wayne, IN: Honor Flight Northeast Flight #50 sendoff
Iowa
No events listed for this week
Kansas
Kentucky
April 23, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY
April 30, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY
Louisiana
April 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Springfield, LA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Springfield, LA
Maine
No events listed for this week
Maryland
No events listed for this week
Massachusetts
April 24, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
April 29, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Flint, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
April 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Howell, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
April 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Troy, MI: Oakland County Veterans Resource Fair
April 25, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Ann Arbor, MI: Stop the Bleed Training Event
April 29, 2025, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Ionia, MI: Ionia County Veteran Expo
Minnesota
April 24, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Welch, MN: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Welch, MN
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
No events listed for this week
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
April 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, East Orange, NJ: VANJHCS | Self-Care Day in Honor of Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month
New Mexico
No events listed for this week
New York
April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Rochester, NY: Women’s Health and Wellness Fair
North Carolina
No events listed for this week
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
April 24, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Georgetown , OH: Spring Wellness Fair
April 24, 2025, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Akron, OH: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Akron, OH
April 26, 2025, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Dublin, OH: Sweet Connections: Cupcake Decorating for Women Veterans – Dublin, OH
April 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Bellbrook, OH: Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival
April 26, 2025, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Sylvania, OH: Toledo Warriors Hockey
April 27, 2025, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: Community Mental Health Fair
April 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, Bryan, OH: MyHealtheVet sign up support
Oklahoma
No events listed for this week
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
No events listed for this week
Puerto Rico
April 25, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Aguadilla, PR: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Aguadilla, PR
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Myrtle Beach, SC: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Myrtle Beach, SC
April 24, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Myrtle Beach, SC: Veterans Hour
April 25, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Moncks Corner, SC: Berkeley County Veterans Affairs VHA Enrollment Event
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
April 23, 2025, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Clarksville, TN: 2025 Clarksville VA Expo
April 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Murfreesboro, TN: Blood Drive
Texas
No events listed for this week
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
April 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
April 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 25, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: DOD Skillbridge EXPO – Newport News, VA
April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
April 30, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
No events listed for this week
West Virginia
No events listed for this week
Wisconsin
April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Wisconsin Rapids, WI: Wisconsin Rapids WI- Women’s Health Education on Wheels and Round Table
April 23, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Merrill, WI: Tri- County Heroes Fair
April 25, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Tomah, WI: Tomah WI- VA Medical Center Annual Earth Day Recycling Event
April 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Tomah, WI: Tomah WI- DEA Drug Take Back Day
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.
Legal Disclaimer:
