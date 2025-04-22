Anritsu expands analysis bandwidth to 150 MHz and adds Tracking Generator option to Field Master Spectrum Analyzers

VNA option

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anritsu Company is announcing the expansion of the analysis bandwidth along with the addition of a Tracking Generator option for the Field Master Spectrum Analyzers. The Field Master spectrum analyzers provide benchtop performance in a ruggedized handheld battery power format that has made them indispensable for RF engineers working in a wide range of communication industries. A new software release further enhances their capability, especially for users in the aerospace and defense and security services who need to capture IQ data. A new software option expands the analysis bandwidth to 150 MHz enabling the widest capture range in any handheld instrument. Capturing IQ data for post processing and analysis has become an essential tool for engineers who need to gain the maximum insight into potentially illegal or unrecognized signals. Anritsu’s complimentary MX280005A IQ Signal Master software has been updated to support the wider capture bandwidth.

An additional benefit of the enhanced analysis bandwidth is that the Real Time Spectrum Analyzer (RTSA) now has an industry leading maximum span of 150 MHz. An RTSA has become the essential tool for monitoring interference in the RF spectrum as well as detecting intermittent or transient signals.

A Tracking Generator option has been added to the Field Master MS2080A instruments. This fully featured option provides for sweeping amplifiers and filters in the field including diplexers and tower mount amplifiers commonly found on commercial radio transmitters. An offset tracking feature expands the use cases to include conversion loss and bandwidth measurements on downconverters and mixers commonly found at satellite ground stations and radar sites.

Additional enhancements included in the new software release include decoding of LTE and 5G Country Codes and Network Operator name, automated smart THD measurements and side-by-side display of signal strength from two different radio networks following a coverage mapping drive.

The new software can be freely downloaded by existing users at www.anritsu.com.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

