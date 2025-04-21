Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,899 in the last 365 days.

Blue Goat Cyber Leads the MedTech Cybersecurity Revolution at DeviceTalks Boston 2025

Empowering medical device innovators with FDA-ready cybersecurity strategies that accelerate secure product launches.

We don’t just test devices—we guide MedTech teams through the full cybersecurity lifecycle to achieve compliance faster and launch with confidence.”
— Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Goat Cyber is driving the next wave of MedTech cybersecurity innovation as a platinum sponsor of DeviceTalks Boston 2025, which will take place April 30–May 1 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. With over 1,600 MedTech professionals expected to attend, the event is a magnet for groundbreaking ideas and next-gen device development.

At Booth #631, Blue Goat Cyber will unveil how its cutting-edge cybersecurity services enable medical device manufacturers to confidently navigate today’s evolving regulatory landscape. From Secure Product Development Frameworks (SPDFs) and threat modeling, to penetration testing and SBOM validation, Blue Goat empowers innovators to bring safe, compliant, and secure devices to market—faster.

“Our mission is to eliminate cybersecurity as a barrier to innovation,” said Christian Espinosa, CEO of Blue Goat Cyber. “We partner with medical device teams to implement strategies that not only meet regulatory expectations, but accelerate go-to-market timelines. DeviceTalks is where those conversations happen.”

As regulatory demands intensify, Blue Goat Cyber stands at the forefront, trusted by device teams to integrate security from concept through commercialization. The company’s leadership and expertise will be showcased in a can’t-miss speaking session:

“Navigating FDA, EU MDR & Global Cybersecurity Compliance for Medical Devices”
🗓 Thursday, May 1 | 🕝 2:30 PM – 3:15 PM
🎤 Presented by Trevor Slattery, Chief Technology Officer, Blue Goat Cyber

Trevor will offer practical, actionable insights into building cybersecurity programs that align with global standards—and stand up to regulatory scrutiny.

Let’s Talk Cybersecurity
Want to ensure your device meets evolving FDA, EU MDR, and global cybersecurity expectations?
📍 Visit Blue Goat Cyber at Booth #631 at DeviceTalks Boston.
💡 Or skip the booth and book a personalized discovery session:
👉 Schedule Your Discovery Meeting

Be part of the MedTech cybersecurity revolution—start your journey with Blue Goat Cyber.

Melissa Espinosa
Blue Goat Cyber
+1 844-939-4628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Blue Goat Cyber Leads the MedTech Cybersecurity Revolution at DeviceTalks Boston 2025

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more