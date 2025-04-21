Ashburn, Turner County, GA (April 21, 2025) - At the request of the Ashburn Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Ashburn, Turner County, GA. Tadrian Holsey, age 33, of Albany, GA, was injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at about 8:30 p.m., Ashburn Police Department officers were conducting a roadblock/checkpoint near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Washington Avenue when a silver Chevrolet Impala approached the checkpoint. Officers smelled the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the car. Officers asked the driver to pull onto the shoulder of the road and to exit the car. Both the driver (a woman) and the passenger (Holsey) got out of the car.

During the process, Holsey reached into the car, turned around, and began to run from the area. An officer attempted to take Holsey into custody. The officer noticed that Holsey had a gun in his hand. As officers were giving instructions to Holsey, officers saw Holsey point the gun at an officer. In response, an officer fired his gun, hitting Holsey.

Turner County EMS responded to the scene. Holsey was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.