Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces April MeetingsApr16

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces April Meetings

BOISE, Idaho (April 16, 2025) – The Idaho Economic Advisory Council will meet on Wednesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 24, 2025, for an in-person meeting located in Coeur d’ Alene.

The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The council makes recommendations on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) funding and advises their regions on economic development opportunities and represents their interests to state government.

This meeting will be held in-person at the Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814.

Click here for the meeting agendas.

For the full list of the Idaho Commerce Economic Advisory Council members, click here.

To learn more about Community Development Block Grant funding, click here.

To learn more about the Idaho Tax Reimbursement Incentive, click here.

###