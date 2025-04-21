DNREC Extends Electric Vehicle Incentive Programs

Programs Include Charging Infrastructure, New and Used EVs

Delawareans looking to purchase a new or used electric vehicle (EV), along with businesses seeking to install Level 2 EV charging stations through the state’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program will continue to get help with the cost through April 30, 2026.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is extending the program that offers drivers cash rebates for the purchase or lease of qualifying new or used EVs, which some dealerships will incorporate into the price. Businesses will also have continued support for installing Level 2 charging stations at existing multi-family dwellings, workplaces and public locations.

Under the EV rebate program, purchasers and lessors of new or used electric vehicles can receive a rebate of up to $2,500. The Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebate Program allows businesses that are installing charging stations to apply for rebates of up to 90% of the cost of the project, including installation.

“These two popular programs are encouraging adoption of cleaner vehicles and ensuring that the infrastructure increases as demand does,” said DNRERC Secretary Greg Patterson. “The extension of these programs reinforces the state’s commitment to clean transportation and tackling climate change head-on.”

Transportation is the state’s largest source of emissions, but the rise of EV adoption is helping to drive the state toward its emission reduction goals. In 2024, electric vehicles made up 12% percent of new registrations in Delaware, up from 2% in 2020, and the number of public charging stations continues to grow to meet the demand.

To learn more about the programs and find out how to apply, including a list of eligible vehicles and charging stations, visit de.gov/cleantransportation.

Delaware’s Clean Vehicle and EV Charging Station programs are funded through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which charges large power plants in 10 states for their pollution, funneling the proceeds into initiatives that will lead to cleaner air. More information can be found online.

